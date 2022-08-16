ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Albany Herald

Korean battery recycler brings $37 million investment to Stephens County

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
STEPHENS COUNTY, GA
Incentives remain unknown as Georgia officials announce expansion at Bibb County's YKK AP facility

(The Center Square) — A manufacturer of windows and doors plans to invest up to $125 million to expand its middle Georgia facility. Atlanta-based YKK AP America, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based YKK AP, will create 100 additional jobs at its expanded Bibb County manufacturing facility. As is typical for jobs classified as in progress, state officials declined to divulge whether the state offered any incentives to entice the expansion or what it might cost Georgia taxpayers.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
State rolls out plan to use federal cash for EV charging network

ATLANTA — Georgia’s multiyear plan to spend $135 million in new federal funding to boost electric vehicle charging will focus on the state’s rural and underserved communities, where fast public charging can be hard to come by. But many details — such as where exactly the chargers...
GEORGIA STATE
