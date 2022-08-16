Read full article on original website
Plans to widen NJ Turnpike Extension meet growing opposition
The New Jersey Turnpike Extension runs 8.1 miles from the Turnpike to the Holland Tunnel, and some 100,000 vehicles travel along the route daily. That volume can generate pollution that harms local communities, environmental activists and others said.
Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed
The playground were fixed and expanded, giving kids a safe place to play. Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion. Uber driver hailed a hero after rescuing people from …. More than 100 baby turtles killed by people mowing …. NYC cracks down on illegal cannabis trucks. New Jersey...
Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice
Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities.
Restaurant owners, customers, neighbors react to plans for outdoor dining structures
New York City is cracking down on abandoned and dilapidated outdoor dining structures. As city leaders work toward making outdoor dining a permanent fixture in New York City, a new initiative is underway to remove outdoor dining structures that were left behind when restaurants shut down.
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
A farm exists on the roof of the Javits Center
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Javits Center has gone green! The convention center in Manhattan now has a 1-acre farm on its roof. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Javits Center CEO Alan Steel as well as Jacqueline Tran, the director of sustainability for Javits and Niko Marinos the center’s executive chef.
Activists fighting to stop 4th power plant in Newark
A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark.
Police seize Weed World trucks
The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to officials. Police said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.
Jersey City Councilmember defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood her ground amid calls for her to step down after she allegedly hit a bicyclist with her car, then fled.
Catholic Charities helping 1,500 bused migrants in NYC | Morning in America
Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities of New York, discusses how the organization is helping migrants. #CatholicCharities #migrants #NYC Start your day with Morning in America, NewsNation's live three-hour national morning newscast hosted by Adrienne Bankert.
More clouds and a touch cooler weather in the forecast
The dry stretch continues. An area of low pressure well offshore will curve back toward New England. While the storm will miss the city, it will bring in a northerly wind, making Wednesday a cooler day. Much of Tuesday evening will remain generally clear. Clouds will be on the increase...
La Fête du Rosé: A wine party where everyone’s invited
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A rosé brand is making sure that everyone’s getting a sip. For Donae Burston, the founder and CEO of La Fête Wine Company, breaking into the rosé industry as a person of color has been phenomenal. He saw that those within communities of color weren’t marketed to by the industry as much, and he wanted to change that. With every bottle he sells, he has inclusivity in mind.
The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and tickets are free
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm. The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.
Eating healthy: Simple tips for adults and kids
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are your good eating habits starting to slip lately?. For adults and kids alike, there are different fun ways to fix this. Maya Feller, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, joined New York Living to provide simple tips for New Yorkers coming from different age groups on how they can get into a healthy meal routine.
‘I ASSURE YOU; WE’RE OPEN!’: Kevin Smith talks ‘Clerks III: The Convenience Tour’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Quick Stop is open again for business!. Following the cult classic “Clerks” and its sequel “Clerks II,” “Clerks III” will soon make its premiere. Director Kevin Smith joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about the trilogy...
