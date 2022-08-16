ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

pix11.com

Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed

The playground were fixed and expanded, giving kids a safe place to play. Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion. Uber driver hailed a hero after rescuing people from …. More than 100 baby turtles killed by people mowing …. NYC cracks down on illegal cannabis trucks. New Jersey...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice

Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities.
BRONX, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

A farm exists on the roof of the Javits Center

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Javits Center has gone green! The convention center in Manhattan now has a 1-acre farm on its roof. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Javits Center CEO Alan Steel as well as Jacqueline Tran, the director of sustainability for Javits and Niko Marinos the center’s executive chef.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Activists fighting to stop 4th power plant in Newark

A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Police seize Weed World trucks

The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to officials. Police said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

More clouds and a touch cooler weather in the forecast

The dry stretch continues. An area of low pressure well offshore will curve back toward New England. While the storm will miss the city, it will bring in a northerly wind, making Wednesday a cooler day. Much of Tuesday evening will remain generally clear. Clouds will be on the increase...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

La Fête du Rosé: A wine party where everyone’s invited

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A rosé brand is making sure that everyone’s getting a sip. For Donae Burston, the founder and CEO of La Fête Wine Company, breaking into the rosé industry as a person of color has been phenomenal. He saw that those within communities of color weren’t marketed to by the industry as much, and he wanted to change that. With every bottle he sells, he has inclusivity in mind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and tickets are free

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm. The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Eating healthy: Simple tips for adults and kids

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are your good eating habits starting to slip lately?. For adults and kids alike, there are different fun ways to fix this. Maya Feller, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, joined New York Living to provide simple tips for New Yorkers coming from different age groups on how they can get into a healthy meal routine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

