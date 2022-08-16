Read full article on original website
Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’
Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
7 details you may have missed on the penultimate episode of 'Better Call Saul'
The penultimate episode of "Better Call Saul" had a few throwbacks to moments from early seasons of "Breaking Bad."
Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality
Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
‘Seinfeld’: Elaine Dated ‘Breaking Bad’s Walter White and ‘Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman During the Show
If you are familiar with the sitcom Seinfeld, then you know that Elaine Benes had plenty of boyfriends during its nine-year run. Some of them happen to show up in other TV shows after popping up on the NBC show. Those would happen to include a couple of actors that viewers have gotten to know quite well in recent years.
‘Better Call Saul’ Planning Major Event After Series Finale
Better Call Saul is hurdling towards an epic series finale. Only two episodes remain until the show pulls the curtain over the Breaking Bad franchise one more time. Fans have eaten up every moment so far, and they can’t wait to see how things wrap up. After the final episode bows on Aug 15, fans will get the chance to own a piece of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul history for themselves.
‘Better Call Saul’: The Surprising Character Who Could Make a Return
With only three episodes of Better Call Saul remaining, fans are speculating on familiar faces that might return before the series ends. For the past few weeks, fans have been anticipating the series finale. Between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, these characters have been with us for 14 years. It’s been a phenomenal run.
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Bob Odenkirk Pitched an Alternate Ending
Bob Odenkirk had an idea for a different ending to 'Better Call Saul.' Unfortunately, he'd already finished filming so he pitched co-creator Peter Gould his new idea.
‘Better Call Saul’: Kim Wexler’s Tragedy Isn’t Her Job, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould Say
'Better Call Saul' co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould discuss Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) ending up in Florida, still doing penance for what she's done.
'Better Call Saul' was a love story all along: How the finale cements its greatness (Spoilers!)
"Better Call Saul" ended its seven-year run Monday night with a finale that cements its status as one of the greats alongside "Breaking Bad."
Better Call Saul recap: season six, episode 13 – we never want another episode of this show
Fans got everything they could have hoped for in the finale of this superlative series. Let’s just leave it at that now – we’ll always have Albuquerque
Better Call Saul Ending Explained: Why It's The Best Conclusion We Could Have Hoped For
The Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul has now concluded, and it wrapped Jimmy and Kim's stories up in the best way fans could have hoped for from such a dark series.
Better Call Saul Showrunner Explains Saul's Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Monday's "Saul Gone" episode of Better Call Saul. Saul Goodman is dead. Long live James McGill. The Better Call Saul series finale hands down a verdict on the fate of "Slippin' Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who fled Albuquerque as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman — only to get caught as disguised fugitive Gene Takovic in Nebraska. As the final episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel tied up loose ends from "Felina," Saul's own series finale, titled "Saul Gone," answered what became of Jimmy/Saul/Gene in the aftermath of the Heisenberg meth empire that ended with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) dead and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the wind.
‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Discuss Alternate Ending That Would Have Changed Everything
Better Call Saul came to an epic conclusion this week when the final episode of the Breaking Bad spinoff wrapped things up for Saul Goodman. Fans haven’t been able to stop talking about the emotional conclusion to the show. After the episode finally bowed to audiences, the show’s co-creator...
‘Better Call Saul’s Ending Improved ‘Breaking Bad’ (and ‘El Camino’)
Before Better Call Saul, the idea that Vince Gilligan could improve on Breaking Bad‘s finale seemed impossible. Yet that’s exactly what “Saul Gone” has accomplished. In its final moments, Better Call Saul didn’t just give Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) both the punishment and life he’s always deserved. It also filled in the emotional gaps of both Breaking Bad and El Camino, finally giving fans permission to step away from this universe for good.
Better Call Saul’s finale flashback is more important than you first thought
Better Call Saul spoilers follow. After six seasons of Bob Odenkirk's Slippin' Jimmy, the colourful suits of Saul Goodman and the sweet smell of Gene Takovic's Cinnabon buns, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have made their last call to Better Call Saul. With the pair closing the door to the Gilliverse (for now), August 15's 'Saul Gone' had the job of rounding off a story that Breaking Bad first started in 2008.
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Recap: Slippin’ Jimmy Vs. Saul Goodman
Better Call Saul has ended. A review of the series finale, “Saul Gone,” coming up just as soon as I build a time machine… “Where do I see it ending? With me on top, like always.” —Saul James Morgan McGill and Walter White join forces one final time midway through “Saul Gone.” It is a flashback to the two of them hiding out in the vacuum store’s basement circa the “Granite State” episode of Breaking Bad, each of them waiting for Ed to secret them away to their new lives under assumed identities. Their conversation is a reminder of Walt’s arrogance,...
‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Posts Video in Honor of ‘Breaking Bad’ Spinoff Finale
The final episode of Better Call Saul finally bowed before audiences last night. Audiences were enamored by the epic conclusion to the tale of Albequrque’s most crooked lawyer. The show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, is just as taken aback by the events of the series as the fans are.
