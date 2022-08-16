Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Hoping To Take WWE Tag Team Title Alongside Sami Zayn
During an appearance on the TWC Show, Kevin Owens expressed a desire to team up with Sami Zayn again for a chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships (via Fightful). The pair have acquired the ROH and PWG Tag Team Titles already, so grabbing the win in the WWE would be a nice addition to their title collection. You can listen to the full episode and read a highlight below.
411mania.com
Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time
Kenny Omega made his return to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite, teaming with the Young Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, an update was given on Omega and Lee, particularly after a nasty dive in the middle of the match. Omega was placed on the barricade and Lee dived out onto him, knocking them both over and to the floor.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center
Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
411mania.com
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.17.22
I just spent an embarrassingly long time playing this new game “Fall Guys” that I originally purchased for my niece. She has yet to play. I figure now is a good time for a break…. Oh shit, Dynamite…. It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!. AEW...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Major Backstage Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Return
Kenny Omega has been sidelined with numerous injuries since AEW's 2021 "Full Gear" pay-per-view. For a while, fans and pundits feared that he was on the verge of hanging up his boots. Back in July, the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion revealed that he might need to retire from in-ring competition due to setbacks he'd experienced while recuperating. However, he kept himself busy by working on AEW's upcoming "Fight Forever" video game and dabbling in backstage work.
PWMania
NJPW G1 Climax 2022 Night 19 Results – August 17, 2022
8 Man Tag Team Match Chaos vs. Suzuki Gun Douki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru cause mischief while Lance Archer is furious about last night’s loss. Archer takes out his frustrations on Chaos but his emotions get the better of him long enough to get distracted while Yoh hits Taka Michinoku with Direct Drive for the win. Winners: Chaos (6:24) Rate: 5.
PWMania
Spoiler: Next ROH World Title Challenger for Claudio Castagnoli Revealed
Dustin Rhodes will be the next challenger to the ROH World Title. Rhodes will face ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, which will be taped next Wednesday from Cleveland’s Wolstein Center. The match between Rhodes and Castagnoli will be set up on...
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Says His Kidney Infection In May Almost Killed Him
In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay that the kidney infection he suffered back in May almost killed him. He wrote: “So it’s not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died. My infection was that serious. Came back in 2 weeks. 3 months from that point, tomorrow I’m in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary. I wish I could hear your voices. But I’ll fight with everything I’ve got.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Former NWA President Howard Brody In Poor Health Following Infection
PWInsider reports that former NWA President Howard Brody is in very poor health due to an infection he contracted after a quadruple bypass. Brody has promoted wrestling events in the US and elsewhere. In addition to his time in NWA, he also ran the Ring Warriors company and TV show and almost brought NJPW to morning TV syndication in the US.
411mania.com
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Nineteen 08.17.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Nineteen 08.17.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Semi-Final: Kazuchika Okada pinned Tama Tonga in 19:08 (***¾) G1 Climax 32 – Semi-Final: Will Ospreay pinned Tetsuya Naito in 20:23 (****¼) — If you’re on Twitter, give me...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Name for KUSHIDA and MCMG Stable, New Series 4 Micro-Brawlers
– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Laredo Kid vs. Rey Horus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the Impact World Title No. 1 Contender 6-Man Elimination match will headline tonight’s show. The match features Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann vs. Bandido.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Extends Partnership With Eurosport India
Impact Wrestling has announced that it has extended its TV partnership with Eurosport India, which will include live Impact Plus specials and more. Here’s the press release:. IMPACT WRESTLING EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROSPORT INDIA TO BROADCAST THE PROMOTION’S WORLD-CLASS CONTENT. Eurosport India viewers will be able to enjoy...
411mania.com
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Title Match Set For Fighting Spirit Unleashed
The NJPW Strong Openweight Championships will be defended at Fighting Spirit Unleashed this weekend. NJPW has announced that Aussie Open will defend the titles they won at NJPW Strong High Alert against Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson at the August 21st taping. You can see the updated card, which also...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. * Claudio Castagnoli appeared with Wheeler Yuta and talked about how great it was to be in...
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Announces Changes To Wrestle Kingdom Weekend
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is making a return to tradition in 2023. During Thursday's G1 Climax 32 Finals, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be a one night event on January 4th in Tokyo Dome, with the New Year's Dash event returning on January 5th in Ota Ward General Gymnasium, both in Tokyo, Japan.
411mania.com
Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 8.18.22
-Last week delivered one of the best episodes of this show since I started reviewing it in 2020. Let’s see if they can do it once again. Also, my latest Retro Review of WCW Road Wild 97 will be up later this evening and tomorrow I will check out the Steve Austin interview with Charlotte Flair. Let’s get to it!
Comments / 0