wtva.com
Businessman shares backstory behind opening medical marijuana dispensary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi has awarded licenses to at least ten businesses to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Tupelo. One of them is Green Magnolia Dispensaries, and Joe Kea is a co-owner. A college roommate who died of pancreatic cancer is the motivation he cited for getting into...
wtva.com
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
wcbi.com
Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
wcbi.com
Budget season is officially underway for Mississippi cities and counties
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Budget season is officially underway for Mississippi cities and counties. In Columbus, the first notice of a public hearing to consider tax levies and budget was published Thursday. And Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin wants citizens to get involved. The city is holding a Town Hall...
myjrpaper.com
Wal-Mart adds tag scanning cameras
HAMILTON — The Hamilton City Council approved entering an agreement with Wal-Mart to purchase two camera systems at the Wal-Mart property. Hamilton Mayor Bob Page stated that Wal-Mart will purchase one of the camera systems while the city will purchase the other.
Commercial Dispatch
Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years
OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
fox40jackson.com
This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) – A Starkville teenager is the face of a new mental health campaign with Macy’s, raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It’s the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization that educates, supports, and advocates for healthy minds. Starkville’s 15-year-old Alex...
wcbi.com
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
wcbi.com
Sturgis South Rally coming back to Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a two-year hiatus, the rumble of motorcycle engines is returning to the streets of Sturgis. The Sturgis South Rally is back! And the bikers start rolling back into Oktibbeha County Thursday. A long weekend of music, food, vendors, and games for the kids...
wtva.com
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
pcherald.com
City of Aliceville continues to thrive through new business for community
ALICEVILLE- CEO Roshonda Clark, native of Aliceville, created a center for the youth and community called the Tranquility Pool Center (TPC). A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. to fully open the center. Clark mentioned in her statement that she received the vision back...
wtva.com
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
wcbi.com
City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council approved a job description, salary range, and a 10-person search committee to help select the best candidate. But another committee was also a topic...
wcbi.com
Argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire. 50-year-old Charles Conn is charged with aggravated assault. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened August 10th in the seven thousand block of Highway 45 Alternate. Hawkins tells WCBI that a person standing...
Commercial Dispatch
School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels
The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
Jackson Free Press
Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
wtva.com
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
wcbi.com
Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
