ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
STURGIS, MS
wcbi.com

Budget season is officially underway for Mississippi cities and counties

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Budget season is officially underway for Mississippi cities and counties. In Columbus, the first notice of a public hearing to consider tax levies and budget was published Thursday. And Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin wants citizens to get involved. The city is holding a Town Hall...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Real Estate
Columbus, MS
Business
myjrpaper.com

Wal-Mart adds tag scanning cameras

HAMILTON — The Hamilton City Council approved entering an agreement with Wal-Mart to purchase two camera systems at the Wal-Mart property. Hamilton Mayor Bob Page stated that Wal-Mart will purchase one of the camera systems while the city will purchase the other.
HAMILTON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Spending PPP funds on Tesla, new home gets man 6+ years

OXFORD — A Starkville man was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for misusing more than $6 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, pleaded guilty in May to one count of wire fraud related to the PPP scheme. Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson handed down his sentence.
STARKVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Interest Rates#Realtors#Mortgage#Business Industry#Linus Business
wcbi.com

Sturgis South Rally coming back to Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a two-year hiatus, the rumble of motorcycle engines is returning to the streets of Sturgis. The Sturgis South Rally is back! And the bikers start rolling back into Oktibbeha County Thursday. A long weekend of music, food, vendors, and games for the kids...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wcbi.com

City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is beginning its search for a new Police Chief. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the City Council approved a job description, salary range, and a 10-person search committee to help select the best candidate. But another committee was also a topic...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument over an auto repair turns into gunfire. 50-year-old Charles Conn is charged with aggravated assault. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the incident happened August 10th in the seven thousand block of Highway 45 Alternate. Hawkins tells WCBI that a person standing...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels

The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
COLUMBUS, MS
Jackson Free Press

Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County employees receiving one time incentive pay

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County employees will be getting a little boost to their bank accounts. At Monday’s meeting, Supervisors approved one time incentive pay for all county employees. Supervisors were able to use Revenue Loss Funds from American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Distribution of methamphetamine is a growing concern in Lowndes county

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Narcotics agents with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigate a number of illegal-drug operations each month—often leading to the arrests of traffickers across the area. The distribution of methamphetamine has been a concern in our area for quite some time. And officers are working...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy