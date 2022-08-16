Read full article on original website
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
Cody Bellinger benched by Dodgers as struggles continue
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cody Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP whose production has fallen off dramatically since, was benched by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger might sit out the final three games of the team’s series at Milwaukee. “I just wanted to give him a little bit of a reset,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been grinding a lot.” Bellinger is batting .206 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs. He started in center field Monday night against the Brewers, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and has two hits in his last 19 at-bats.
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. “We’re playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting...
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 9.2 FanDuel...
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday
New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Luis Patino on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Castillo and the Royals. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.0...
Tucupita Marcano leading off for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Marcano will remain in the starting lineup in left field on Tuesday and move up to first in the order versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. numberFire's models project Marcano for 9.8...
Giants' J.D. Davis batting fifth on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Evan Longoria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Thursday night
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Myers for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for right-hander Sonny Gray on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 6.4 FanDuel...
Cubs' Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Happ will move to the bench on Tuesday with Nelson Velazquez starting in left field. Velazquez will bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and Washington. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 13.0 FanDuel...
