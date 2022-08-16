ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg’s Newest Movie Role Revealed

Mark Wahlberg has had a memorable year so far regarding box office releases. The 51-year-old actor got a strong start in the spring, with the release of his faith-filled real-life-inspired film Father Stu. Walhberg also recently headed back to the big screen alongside Marvel’s Spiderman actor Tom Holland with the action comedy, Uncharted. On the heels of these big screen successes, Mark Wahlberg will again star in another action comedy, The Family Plan. The Family Plan is a joint venture between Apple Original Films and Skydance Media.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple

Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
EW.com

Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
IndieWire

Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’

“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
MOVIES
WWD

Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Matthew McConaughey Posts Epic Throwback to ‘Tropic Thunder’ Red Carpet With Tom Cruise

Recently, Texas native and Hollywood mega-star Matthew McConaughey was sharing with us some of the films he enjoys the most. However, now McConaughey is giving us a glimpse at another one of his favorite films. This one actually stars McConaughey himself, along with an all-star cast including Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise. It’s certainly an epic throwback moment in the post, as the Interstellar star takes us back to the early 2000s with a Tropic Thunder memory. A memory that, as McConaughey says, is worth plenty of rewatches!
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Mom star's next TV series revealed

Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Jurassic World’ Star Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid “So Much Less” For Trilogy Than Chris Pratt, Though Co-Lead Helped Her Negotiate Deals On Ancillary Revenue

Around the time of Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom‘s 2018 release, reports surfaced of a pay gap amongst the film’s cast, with Bryce Dallas Howard making $2 million less than co-lead Chris Pratt, at a total of $8M. But in a new interview with Insider, Howard has shared that the disparity was in fact far larger. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said in the piece published earlier Monday, as part of the campaign for Jurassic World threequel Dominion‘s home entertainment release. “When I started negotiating...
MOVIES
International Business Times

Diane Keaton Reveals What Made Her Choose An Acting Career

Diane Keaton has reflected on the moment she realized she wanted to be an actress. "My mom, I'll tell ya. I was about 7 and she was crowned Mrs. Highland Park," Keaton told ET in an exclusive interview during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday. The 76-year-old actress, also...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'

Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
TV & VIDEOS
