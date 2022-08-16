Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
Mark Wahlberg’s Newest Movie Role Revealed
Mark Wahlberg has had a memorable year so far regarding box office releases. The 51-year-old actor got a strong start in the spring, with the release of his faith-filled real-life-inspired film Father Stu. Walhberg also recently headed back to the big screen alongside Marvel’s Spiderman actor Tom Holland with the action comedy, Uncharted. On the heels of these big screen successes, Mark Wahlberg will again star in another action comedy, The Family Plan. The Family Plan is a joint venture between Apple Original Films and Skydance Media.
Mark Wahlberg Action Comedy ‘The Family Plan’ Picked Up by Apple
Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday that it has picked up “The Family Plan,” an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg that will be produced by Skydance Media as part of the studio’s first-look production deal. Written by David Coggeshall, who is writing the film “Matchbox” for Skydance...
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Diane Keaton makes rare public appearance with her kids during ceremony
The iconic actor was accompanied by her two kids — 27-year-old daughter Dexter and 22 year-old son Duke — as she was honored with her own handprint and footprint in cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. The rare public family outing also included Dexter’s husband, Jordan White.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’
“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde.” On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in London The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including...
LOOK: Matthew McConaughey Posts Epic Throwback to ‘Tropic Thunder’ Red Carpet With Tom Cruise
Recently, Texas native and Hollywood mega-star Matthew McConaughey was sharing with us some of the films he enjoys the most. However, now McConaughey is giving us a glimpse at another one of his favorite films. This one actually stars McConaughey himself, along with an all-star cast including Ben Stiller and Tom Cruise. It’s certainly an epic throwback moment in the post, as the Interstellar star takes us back to the early 2000s with a Tropic Thunder memory. A memory that, as McConaughey says, is worth plenty of rewatches!
Mom star's next TV series revealed
Jaime Pressly, the Emmy award-winning star of Mom, has found her next TV show. Pressly is joining the cast of the second season of Fox's Welcome to Flatch. Sitcom Welcome to Flatch follows a collection of young adults living in a small town called Flatch in Ohio, while a documentary film crew records their shenanigans. Pressly joins as Barb Flatch, a realtor who makes a comeback to her hometown following a terrible divorce.
‘Jurassic World’ Star Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid “So Much Less” For Trilogy Than Chris Pratt, Though Co-Lead Helped Her Negotiate Deals On Ancillary Revenue
Around the time of Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom‘s 2018 release, reports surfaced of a pay gap amongst the film’s cast, with Bryce Dallas Howard making $2 million less than co-lead Chris Pratt, at a total of $8M. But in a new interview with Insider, Howard has shared that the disparity was in fact far larger. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said in the piece published earlier Monday, as part of the campaign for Jurassic World threequel Dominion‘s home entertainment release. “When I started negotiating...
Mark Wahlberg's Kids Do Not Approve of His '90s Fashion Choices
While Mark Wahlberg is most well-known these days as a talented, mature actor, that's not exactly how his career started. Wahlberg first hit it big as a rapper, performing with the stage name "Marky Mark" as part of the act Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, where he exemplified '90s style.
Diane Keaton Reveals What Made Her Choose An Acting Career
Diane Keaton has reflected on the moment she realized she wanted to be an actress. "My mom, I'll tell ya. I was about 7 and she was crowned Mrs. Highland Park," Keaton told ET in an exclusive interview during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday. The 76-year-old actress, also...
Anne Heche Revealed She Lost Out on Major Role in This Tom Cruise Classic
Anne Heche conceded that if she’d “learned to shut her mouth,” you might remember her for one of the biggest hits of Tom Cruise’s career. We’re talking Jerry Maguire, one of the most popular movies of 1996. It inspired several well-known quotes. And maybe it would’ve been Heche who told Cruise’s Jerry “you had me at hello,” instead of Renee Zellweger.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wedding preparations underway: What to know about the venue, officiant and more
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set to tie the knot again this weekend during an extravagant three-day celebration at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The 50-year-old actor and the 53-year-old singer first married last month during a midnight ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
Listen to Anne Heche explain why Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell should play her in her biopic
Seven months before tragically losing her life in a fiery car accident, actress Anne Heche shared she had put some thought into who she would like to star in a biopic of her life
