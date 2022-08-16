Effective: 2022-08-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-18 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Palo Verde Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Yuma and southeastern Imperial Counties through 1130 PM MST/1130 PM PDT/ At 1040 PM MST/1040 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Andrade, or 9 miles northwest of Yuma, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Yuma, Somerton, Gadsden, Fortuna Foothills, San Luis, Blaisdell, Algodones Dunes, Winterhaven and Araby. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 16. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 64 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO