Effective: 2022-08-19 00:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM PDT/100 AM MST/ FOR NORTHWESTERN MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 1230 AM PDT/1230 AM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Callville Bay, or 9 miles east of Las Vegas Bay, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Henderson, Boulder City, Las Vegas Bay, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Railroad Pass, Boulder Beach Campground, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay, Hoover Dam, Valley Of Fire, Callville Bay Campground, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Temple Bar Campground, Overton Beach, South Cove and Temple Bar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO