Orchard Park, NY

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Patriots Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Time With Head Injury

Another tense joint practice between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers led to an injury for Kristian Wilkerson. New England's rookie wide receiver got carted off the field Wednesday after a blindside hit from Carolina safety Kenny Robinson. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Wilkerson is expected...
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
Look: NFL Owner Handed Out $100 To Fans Today

Colts owner Jim Irsay showed his appreciation to an Indianapolis "super fan" on Wednesday. During this afternoon's joint practice with the Detroit Lions, Irsay reportedly gave a fan $100 for his commitment to the team. The fan was decked out in a wildly-elaborate costume featuring all things Colts for Wednesday's...
Baker Mayfield expected to be named Week 1 starter

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, QB Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the starter for the Carolina Panthers for Week 1 when the organization is ready to make an announcement. (Jeff Howe on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Mayfield has been competing with the incumbent QB Sam Darnold, but...
Patriots Sign former Bills TE Jalen Wydermyer

The New England Patriots are signing former Buffalo Bills tight end Jalen Wydermyer to a deal. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the news on Thursday. Wydermyer is listed at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, which is a perfect prototypical size for an NFL tight end. He tested poorly at his pro day, seeing him fall out of the 2022 NFL draft, which led to the former Texas A&M standout signing with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent.
Get ready for ‘a healthy amount’ of Josh Allen in Bills’ preseason game vs. Broncos

The world needs a lot more Josh Allen right now. The Buffalo Bills star is easily one of the most electrifying players in the NFL today. His abilities on the field tantalize everyone in existence. Most football fans are just raring to see Allen and his teammates take the field again, even for just a […] The post Get ready for ‘a healthy amount’ of Josh Allen in Bills’ preseason game vs. Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
