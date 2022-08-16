Read full article on original website
Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
It looks like Game of Thrones fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on George R R Martin's The Winds of Winter. On his website, the author has explained he is (still) working on the sixth book in A Song of Ice and Fire, the series that inspired the HBO show. However, he appears to be getting closer to the finish line with this one.
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
You hear the flapping of wings first. Then, yes, bursting through the clouds over Westeros, a majestic, roaring dragon: Syrax, ridden by princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). That’s just one thrill in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s premiere. The temperamental teen and her beast will one day face battle. Now they’re just…joyful.
HBO’s House of the Dragon is bringing us back to Westeros, but not to the Westeros most people are familiar with, at least on screen. The new Game of Thrones prequel series is set nearly 200 years before the events of the original series, and that means a totally different set of characters and events to learn about.
13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman is opening up about coming out as trans. In a new interview with actress Rachel Bilson on her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, Dorfman speaks about her early years working in Hollywood, the reasons she married her ex-husband, and why she didn't begin transitioning sooner.
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
They will take what is theirs with fire and blood.
Patrick Delany, the CEO of Foxtel, has apologized after calling “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke “short and dumpy” at the “House of the Dragon” premiere in Sydney, Australia. Delany was talking about how he was late to the HBO hit series, in which...
Say what you want about how the show ended, but Game of Thrones's eight seasons provided some of the best TV of the past decade. There are many questions swirling around House of the Dragon, the Thrones prequel that debuts this Sunday. Perhaps the most crucial one is whether the show can recapture the intrigue, suspense and thrill of its predecessor.
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
With House of the Dragon just around the corner, anticipation among fans of the original show, Game of Thrones, is escalating. Ever since the debacle of the last season of Game of Thrones, there have been rumors of multiple prequels and sequels, but as a fan of the first few seasons myself, the feeling initially was less of excitement and more of nervousness.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over two weeks away, TV Fanatics. It's been a long road to the screen for fans of the iconic franchise, and now, more details have emerged. The first two episodes will unspool Thursday, September 1, at 9 pm ET.
We're rounding up all the best services which you can use to watch House of the Dragon this weekend.
In just a few days, House of the Dragon will do what many Game of Thrones fans have been wanting for years – put all the focus squarely on House Targaryen. The enigmatic family of dragonriders obviously stands out, even in the rich and crowded world of Westeros. If you want a primer or a refresher before the new show, here's a quick tour of the Targaryen family tree.
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
It's been three years since Jon Snow broke the wheel in Game of Thrones. In House of the Dragon, which drops on Aug. 21, we return to Westeros. There's no doubt Game of Thrones lost some magic in its final two seasons, but House of the Dragon could be one of the year's TV highlights if it reclaims that Thrones magic.
The Terminal List star Chris Pratt recently made headlines when he boasted on Instagram that his new Prime Video series had significant viewership despite "woke critics" giving the show negative reviews. Creator, executive producer, and author Jack Carr, who wrote the book on which The Terminal List is based, is also speaking out against critics.
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
