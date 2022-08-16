ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge

When Shaquille O’Neal decided to leave the Orlando Magic for the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 1996, it ended one of the most intense free agency decisions of all time. The team that instantly built a title contender around Shaq had lowballed him in free agency, allowing the Lakers to sign him and […] The post ‘I just want to play the game, drink Pepsi, wear Reebok’: Remembering the time Shaquille O’Neal dropped random knowledge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message Amid Bronny James Recruitment Rumors

Rumors regarding Bronny James' college recruiting process have recently started to bubble to the surface. On Tuesday, On3 Sports reported that Oregon has emerged as the front-runner to land the 2023 four-star recruit. Bronny's father, all-time great NBA superstar LeBron James, shut these rumors down with a definitive message on...
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand

There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday, inking superstar LeBron James to a $97.1 million contract extension. The deal keeps James in Los Angeles for the next two seasons, with a player option for the third year. James’ future with the Lakers is solidified. But another player isn’t so lucky. Guard Russell […] The post The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James blasts reports of Bronny’s potential college destination

Bronny James may not be close to the same level of prospect as his father LeBron was coming out of high school, but he certainly will have a few options as he nears the beginning of his college career. With his decision looming, reports have begun to trickle in about the teams chasing after LeBron’s […] The post LeBron James blasts reports of Bronny’s potential college destination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nikola Vucevic-Duncan Robinson trade rumors between suddenly come to life for Bulls, Heat

The Miami Heat have been swinging for the fences, but unfortunately for them, nothing has materialized on the trade front as of yet. They have been linked to superstar-caliber players such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, but nothing seems imminent. At this point, Miami could be willing to set their sights a little lower, with rumors now linking them to a potential swoop on Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic.
TMZ.com

Ben Simmons Heckled At Candy Store, 'Don't Play With Me'

Here's proof Ben Simmons is an All-Star when it comes to handling hecklers -- keeping his cool and sternly telling a troll "don't play with me" after annoyingly being called Russell Westbrook while shopping. The Brooklyn Nets guard was minding his business in the IT'SUGAR candy store, when a random...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

