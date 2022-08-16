Read full article on original website
A wonderful Wednesday of weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning was glorious with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
Gradually Turning Warmer and More Humid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was nice overall, with a cooler morning followed by a warmer afternoon. Conditions look similar for Thursday. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with just the slimmest chance for a renegade shower in the afternoon. Rain chances Friday won’t be at zero, but they will stay low once again. Execpt highs to top out in the mid to upper 80s each of the next two days.
Clouds increase for a gloomy, but cool Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be a bit of a gloomy day, clouds and the chance of showers will keep temperatures on the cooler side. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
Lost River Cave asks community for help in Brown-Eyed Susan removal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Brown-Eyed Susan is a small, yellow coneflower, native to Kentucky. “It serves the local population of pollinators and is just a beautiful sight for all of us that get to walk past it,” said Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski.
wnky.com
Heavy equipment training in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Southcentral Workforce Development Board, Warren County Public Schools and SKYCTC have come together to provide a heavy equipment training program for adults and high schoolers. The partnership comes from a need for more heavy equipment workers to run things such as bulldozers and cranes....
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The second hot air balloon event, Groove and Glow, is set for Saturday Sept. 17 at the Glasgow Municipal Airport beginning at 4 p.m. Events will include free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk. The event will...
Bowling Green Fire Department conducts training at Greenwood Mall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers on Scottsville Road and shoppers at Greenwood Mall may have noticed the fire department at the abandoned Pizza Hut. The Bowling Green Fire Department was given access to the building for an acquired structure training. This type of training allows fire crews to get...
Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person. Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water,...
Butler County takes down Russellville 34-13 in season opener
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 high school football season officially kicks off August 19, but Russellville and Butler County decided to start their season Thursday one day early. The Bears avenged their 45-0 loss in the 2021 season opener to the Class A runners-up with a commanding 34-13...
Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin. Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers this weekend. The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to...
Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
Countdown to Kickoff: South Warren Spartans
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the final Countdown to Kickoff before the first Football Friday Night, we take a look at the 2021 Class 5A Champion South Warren Spartans led by head coach Brandon Smith. The Spartans 2021 couldn’t have been better finishing the year at 14-1 capping it...
Great Horned Owl returned back to wild in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A five-month-old owl has been returned to it’s natural habitat in Muhlenberg County. The great horned owl was found on the property of Susan Goldston back in March of this year. Goldston says she immediately contacted West Kentucky Wildlife and rescued the bird. For...
Meet Titan, Glasgow PD’s newest K-9!
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has welcomed its newest K-9, “Titan” to the agency. “Not all dogs have the drive to do this work, they’ve got to have what we call prey drive, which is the dog’s natural desire to chase something that’s moving,” says Jason Hanley of the OnPoint K9 Academy where Titan is currently being trained.
Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples want to return to championship glory. After falling on the road to South Warren in last season’s district title game, Mark Spader wants to lead his Purples to their second state title in the last three seasons. So that’s worth...
Bowling Green volleyball opens season with victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green volleyball picks up where it left off. The Purples open the 2022 season with a win over Station Camp (TN) on Tuesday night at home, 3-sets-to-1. A strong kill from Amirra Bailey to cap off the first set gave the Purples an early...
DAS auto supply distributor coming to Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new DAS distribution center will create 100 full-time jobs with a 15-million dollar investment in Simpson County. The company recently acquired a 105,000 square-foot facility in the Henderson Interstate Industrial Park that will now be expanded to 200,000 square...
Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of the Bowling Green Independent School District, the Teranga Academy officially kicked off its inaugural year. The academy is a result between the school district and the Fugees Family, to support teens and their families who are new to the United States and to American Schools.
Grayson County Fatal Crash
LEITCHFIELD Ky. (WBKO) - At approximately 8:30 a.m. CDT, on August 18, 2022 KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway. The preliminary investigation revealed that Meagan Renfrow, age 34...
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
