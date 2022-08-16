Read full article on original website
Related
'It's an environmental disaster!' Worst House on the Street viewers slam couple's 'plastic garden' and accuse them of ruining the space with 'fake grass' and 'awful' faux plants
Viewers of Worst House on the Street slammed a couple who transformed the garden of their terrace home with fake grass and plastic plants - with many branding it 'an environmental catastrophe.'. Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, from York, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last night as they revealed...
'I left with the kids and ended up homeless with them': the nightmare of housing wait lists for people fleeing domestic violence
People who flee domestic violence desperately need safe, affordable and secure housing. Our study of people on housing waiting lists in New South Wales, Tasmania and Queensland found private rental housing isn’t an option when leaving domestic violence. Besides the cost, most people fleeing domestic violence aren’t able to provide rental histories and credit ratings. That makes it very difficult to be accepted as a tenant. The obvious solution is social housing – affordable rental housing provided by government or not-for-profit agencies. However, our interviews with people who fled their homes because of domestic violence revealed they had great...
Pay farmers to restore habitat on least productive farmland, think tank says
Paying farmers to restore natural habitat on England’s least productive land would both boost their income and increase wild bird populations by almost 50% by 2050, according to a new study.Environmental think tank Green Alliance is calling for the Government to allocate £600 million of the £2.4 billion annual farming budget to restoring peatland, heathland and woodland.The poorest quality land produces just 0.5% of the food we eat, and in its study Green Alliance found incentivising farmers to return it to nature would boost their income from it by 20%.Seventy percent of England’s land is used for agriculture, and the...
Comments / 0