The following letter sent to Mayor Dan Shore and Salida City Council was shared with Ark Valley Voice:. During the COVID-19 Panic, Salida City Council spent two years meeting in private on video screens. An “approved activity” promoted by the Chaffee County Public Health Nurse. While you were meeting, the checker at Walmart was standing in front of every form of humanity working to keep Arkansas Valley families fed. At Safeway, the produce and chip aisles were all kept fresh and restocked every day. My sons were at their logging sites, my daughters’ coworkers were repairing broken homes. Mechanics kept vehicles running, tires were changed, cattle were fed, children were taught, beer was poured. Nursing homes remained open despite the terrible toll. This was another bump in the road.

