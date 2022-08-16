Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee GOP Meet and Greet Set for Sept. 12
Nationally, politics may be in a bit of a tense moment, but locally, things appear to be proceeding in a reassuringly normal way. The Chaffee Republican Committee has announced a meet and greet event for 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on September 12. The open house will be held at the Buena Vista Community Center (715 East Main, Buena Vista).
Thrillist
These Colorful Towns Are a Gateway to Colorado’s Most Trippy National Park
There’s nothing like the smell of dankly fresh mountain air with a waft of pine and musty earth. That alone is reason enough to go to Colorado. But the reasons add up. Maybe you’re looking for high-altitude adventure. Maybe the tallest sand mountains in North America have piqued your interest. Maybe you want to sandboard in a Mad-Max-like terrain at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista School District Board of Education Vacancy Announcement
Buena Vista School District Board of Education Vacancy Announcement. The Buena Vista Board of Education wishes Director Nancy Best the very best as she pursues new ventures out of state and appreciates her many years of volunteer service as a Board member. As a result of her move, the Board of Education is announcing a vacancy on the Board of Education through the next election in November 2023.
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buckley Completes Rivian Wall Mural at Salida Safeway
Salida artist Michael Buckley recently completed “Stargazing”, a large public art mural. The 2,000 square feet mural fills the entire west wall of the Safeway store in Salida. Commissioned by Rivian, a U.S. manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), the piece is an inspiring backdrop to the eight EV charging stations that Rivian opened in late June.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Salida Needs Real Workforce Housing
The following letter sent to Mayor Dan Shore and Salida City Council was shared with Ark Valley Voice:. During the COVID-19 Panic, Salida City Council spent two years meeting in private on video screens. An “approved activity” promoted by the Chaffee County Public Health Nurse. While you were meeting, the checker at Walmart was standing in front of every form of humanity working to keep Arkansas Valley families fed. At Safeway, the produce and chip aisles were all kept fresh and restocked every day. My sons were at their logging sites, my daughters’ coworkers were repairing broken homes. Mechanics kept vehicles running, tires were changed, cattle were fed, children were taught, beer was poured. Nursing homes remained open despite the terrible toll. This was another bump in the road.
arkvalleyvoice.com
A small mountain town takes a big step
What to make of Crested Butte’s ban of natural gas. Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready.
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida City Council Conducts Three Public Hearings, First Reading On Ballot Question, Appoints Planning Commissioners
At 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 16, the Salida City Council will meet in regular session. The agenda and complete meeting packet are here. Fire Station Zoning/Annexation and West End Subdivision Zoning Face Final Readings/Public Hearings. Ordinances 2022-12 and 2022-13 approving the annexation of the parcel at 611 Oak Street...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Gillis Finishes His 25th Leadville 100 Bike Race
They call it “the race to end all races,” and “the race across the sky.” For good reason. The Leadville Trail 100 Bike Race is one of the premier mountain bike races in the world. This means that this past Saturday didn’t just mark a quarter...
mountainjackpot.com
Residents Fuming Over Gas Price Inequity In Woodland Park
City Above the Clouds Offering Much Higher Charges at the Pump. Are Woodland Park consumers getting stiffed over high gas prices in their own local community? And why is there so much inequity at the pump these days in the Teller high country?. These are questions that have been voiced...
coloradosprings.com
Free Colorado fly-in show to feature dozens of vintage, modern planes
Out of the cornflower blue skies over Westcliffe winged beauties will emerge. A sailplane from the Air Force Academy. T-6 Texan. Beechcraft T-34 Mentor. Falcon 900. Van’s Aircraft RV-4. All of the above have landed at the SilverWest AirFest in the Wet Mountain Valley, about an hour and a...
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors
The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.
You’re Only As Fast As Your Ass
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Ever start out a running race way too fast? And by too fast, I’m talking way, way, way too fast.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Mill Levy Not Sales Tax Increase
The advantages of the mill levy proposed by the Chaffee Housing Authority over a sales tax increase for Chaffee residents are unmistakably clear. The mill levy will provide the Housing Authority with a steady, and most importantly, predictable income stream to support their long-term efforts to accomplish measurable results in housing development, access, and stabilization for our workforce and seniors. Sales tax revenues, obviously, fluctuate depending on season and purchasing. A sales tax will absolutely increase the cost of living for all full-time residents.
Mushroom hunter rescued from rugged terrain in Colorado
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, a lost mushroom hunter was rescued in the Wet Mountains in the early morning hours of August 13. After the team received a report of the lost man at about 9:30 PM the prior night, they launched their mission with three ground teams using information from his family that included the location of his vehicle and his last known GPS point.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Asking for Help in Identifying Suspected Poacher
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are searching for a hunter accused of shooting a moose with and arrow in Teller County and leaving it to die. On September 18th, 2021, the agency learned about a dead bull moose that was found in the Phantom Creek drainage north of Divide. A...
