Construction to cause delays on Route 322 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday, August 16 that its safety enhancement project on Route 322 near Philipsburg will begin this week.

On Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19 the roadwork will begin. The project enhances safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53.

Starting Thursday, the contractor will be milling the existing roadway surface between Graham Station Road and the Intersection of Route 2024 (Pleasant Hill Road) in preparation for final paving the following week.

The contractor intends to keep two lanes open as often as possible, but drivers are advised to anticipate periods where traffic is reduced to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control.

If work progress allows, the contractor plans to complete overnight milling and initial paving operations between Pleasant Hill Road and the Railroad/Centre Street intersection from Sunday, August 21, through Wednesday, August 24. Crews will work 6:00 PM through 6:00 AM daily during this period. Flaggers in the roadway will again provide traffic control during overnight milling and paving operations.

Once milling and paving operations have concluded, the contractor will complete pavement markings, signing, driveway and side road adjustments, tie-ins, topsoil, and seeding throughout the work zone.

Overall work on the project includes adding an approximately one-mile center turning lane between Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53, associated widening, traffic signal upgrades, paving and drainage improvements. It also includes replacing the bridge that spans Laurel Run and constructing a box culvert. The addition of the turning lane will enhance safety for motorists by reducing traffic congestion.

PennDOT anticipates overall project completion in late October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

