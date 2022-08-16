Read full article on original website
margatetalk.com
Dog of the Week: Abe is a Senior Pup in Need of Home
Senior dogs often make the best pets, and Abe is a perfect example. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is great around people and is always on his best behavior. According to Broward County Animal Care, Abe is seven years old and weighs 44 pounds. He appreciates a walk...
cw34.com
Two dogs left in a hot car in Boca Raton, owner arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton was arrested after police say he left his two dogs in a hot car on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who said she found two dogs inside a car at Mizner Park, looking exhausted—stressed and frantically panting.
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
Click10.com
Genetic abnormality may be more common than thought
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – From the moment their 5-year-old daughter Emma was born, Crystal and Jordan Boelk knew something was off. “Her tongue was out like 95% of the time and she was moving it from side to side,” Crystal Boelk said. Doctors ultimately diagnosed Emma with Beckwith...
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns with Huge Savings for Families
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, is gearing up for its fall consignment sale season. What began as a sale between a few mom friends, including CEO and Co-founder Shannon Wilburn, in 1997 has grown into...
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Click10.com
Video captures theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medications at CVS in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New surveillance video released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office appears to show a man stealing allergy products from a CVS on Coral Ridge Drive. On Aug. 5 at approximately 11:15 am, BSO deputies responded to the CVS located on 11375 West Atlantic Boulevard,...
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
cw34.com
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
Workers rushed to the hospital in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers were rushed to the hospital after suddenly feeling sick. 7Skyforce was over an Oakland Park business on Northeast 12th Terrace near 40th Place, where firefighters said people got sick after making ice cream. Six people were taken to the hospital for anxiety and trouble...
NBC Miami
Woman Hospitalized After Attic Fire in Pembroke Pines
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Pembroke Pines, officials said. Pembroke Pines Fire responded to a call for a fire alarm in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and Northwest 15th Court, where they found the woman having a medical emergency and a fire in the attic.
palmbeachillustrated.com
“The Next Big Thing” Coming to West Palm Beach
The West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and West Palm Beach Arts & Entertainment District have narrowed down the search for the community’s “The Next Big Thing.” Three semi-finalists are vying to showcase their exciting new large-scale urban experience in the heart of the city, down from more than 20 organizations from around the world that submitted ideas for interactive experiences.
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
NBC Miami
Unlicensed Roofer Charged With Elderly Exploitation in Coral Springs: Police
A Lighthouse Point man is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from a 75-year-old woman for roof repairs and other odd jobs that were never finished. Sonny Lee Stanley, 46, is an unlicensed contractor who approached the Coral Springs woman offering to fix her flat roof, according to the arrest report.
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership
The Coconut Creek location closed in early 2020 but will soon start serving its popular Jamaican cuisine once again
NBC Miami
‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective
A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
