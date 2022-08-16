ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL



Orlando Freefall death: Tyre Sampson's family celebrates late teen's 15th birthday, to file bill in his name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Tyre Sampson, the teenager who died after falling from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, came together Wednesday afternoon to celebrate his life on what would have been his 15th birthday. Yarnell Sampson, along with Attorney Ben Crump, sang happy birthday and released balloons in the sky, while chanting, "take it down," before gathering to say a prayer.
ORLANDO, FL


Orlando weather forecast: Hot, muggy, stormy Friday for much of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Deep tropical moisture remains overhead and that means more likely storm chances to round out the week on Friday. Storms should develop over Central Florida by mid-afternoon tomorrow. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main hazards with localized flooding possible, especially in areas that saw heavy rain earlier in the week.
ORLANDO, FL


Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL


Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park

Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a massive sinkhole that opened up near the intersection 41 years ago.
WINTER PARK, FL


New statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A bronze statue Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in Daytona Beach on Thursday. It's part of a larger project to honor Dr. Bethune. The new statue is similar to the marble one that currently resides in the U.S. Capitol. It's the first statue of a black person to inhabit Statuary Hall.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL


Multiple crashes at same Central Florida railroad crossing has neighbors worried

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Neighbors are worried about a railroad crossing in Kissimmee after a deadly crash earlier this week – and it's not the first time it's happened. In video from the most recent crash, a car is seen dipping under a guardrail near East Vine Street just as the SunRail train approaches the intersection. One person was killed in the crash.
KISSIMMEE, FL


13-foot, 1,400-pound great white shark pings off coast after summer in Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A massive great white shark who spent the last two months off the coast of Florida seems to headed on a journey north. OCEARCH pinged the male white shark, named Breton, about 60 miles offshore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina earlier this month. Breton, who is 13.3-feet long and weighs 1,437 pounds, was tagged on Sept. 12, 2020 and OCEARCH has been tracking his whereabouts ever since.
FLORIDA STATE


WATCH: Transformer explodes during wild storms in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - New wild video shows a transformer exploding in Orange City during strong storms this week. Jameson Wrigley was home at the time and had a front row seat to the storm. "The next thing I know the wind kicked up and then three explosions," he said....
ORANGE CITY, FL


Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

