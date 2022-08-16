ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Pistons’ Dumars, Mavericks’ Cuban thought they had Kobe trades done

Kobe Bryant gets credit for staying loyal to the Lakers for two decades, never playing for another franchise — but he came so very close. A frustrated Kobe wanted out in 2007, told Jerry Buss that, then went on pretty much every sports talk radio show in the city at the time and said so publicly. Kobe was at the peak of his powers but was being dragged down by a Smush Parker/Kwame Brown/Chris Mihm roster. It took everything Kobe had just to drag that team into the playoffs. Kobe famously flirted with the Clippers but Jerry West warned him about playing for Donald Sterling.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Tyler, TX
Yardbarker

Cavs To Open Season With Visit To Raptors

Well, before any of that, they need to tip off the regular season, aiming to build off last season’s pleasant surprise of just barely missing the postseason. And according to Hoops Wire sources, the Cavs’ season will begin on Oct. 19, when they pay a visit to the Raptors. The full NBA schedule will be revealed Wednesday afternoon, the league announced. So we will know for sure then.
NBA
Daily Mail

'They still ain't the best team in LA': Stephen A. Smith takes aim at the Lakers... amid reports LeBron James is 'privately adamant' the team needs to trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Notorious ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith tried to lower expectations surrounding the Lakers Thursday, saying they're not even the best team in Los Angeles and that 'we need to pump our brakes' regarding the franchise. Smith's critique comes as LeBron James is reportedly putting pressure on the Lakers to improve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Dallas Mavericks Have Signed A Former New York Knicks Player

Smith: "The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Tyler Hall to a training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac." Hall played his college basketball for Montana State, and he played in one game for the New York Knicks this past season. Last season, he averaged a very solid 15.5 points...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hall
Yardbarker

Spurs Signing Alize Johnson To One-Year Contract

Johnson, 26, is 6-foot-7 and per Wojnarowski, the deal is for $2 million and gives the Spurs some additional depth in the frontcourt. Johnson certainly has gained his fair share of experience, spending time with the Bulls, Wizards and Pelicans last season alone, the latter two on 10-day contracts (he signed two of those in New Orleans).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Nets, Kevin Durant, Heat, Clippers

As crazy as it sounds, it appears the Nets have not given up on the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the team in 2022-23. At least, not entirely. “What’s kind of developed over those 47 days is we now kind of have two different negotiations,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today, via RealGM. “One, of course, is with all those teams interested in Kevin Durant and the Nets. We just haven’t seen significant traction with any of those deals. The Nets’ asking price is very high. Their leverage for getting those teams who are interested in offering so much just hasn’t materialized.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Free Agents#Mavericks#Summer League#Wizards#The Texas Legends
NBC Sports

NBA 2022-23 schedule: Dubs, 'Rent free' Grizz lead must-see games

Time for NBA fans to clear their schedules. An offseason of trade speculation, player movement and trash talk has generated some intriguing matchups around the league. With the NBA's full regular-season schedule having been released on Wednesday, here are 10 games that fans won't want to miss. New Orleans Pelicans...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy