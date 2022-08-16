Read full article on original website
Vote totals continue to climb as tri-county residents head to polls
A total of 24.57 percent of voters in Sumter County have cast their ballots thus far in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary. The Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office reports that as of Wednesday evening 28,424 of the county’s 115,674 eligible voters have cast their ballots. On Wednesday, 1,596 Sumter County voters showed up at the polls while another 1,169 mail-in ballots were received.
Florida Turnpike extension opponents vow to hold elected leaders accountable
Florida Turnpike opponents gathered this week to have the last word on the Florida Department of Transportation’s announcement of a “pause” for the Northern Turnpike Extension project before the upcoming primary and general elections. “No Build” community activists from Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties minced no...
Don Wiley declares CDD 7 ‘obsessed with sticking it to the Developer’
Sumter County Commissioner Don Wiley declared Thursday that the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is “obsessed with sticking it to the Developer.”. Wiley, a former chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, made the claim during the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Wiley is also a former chairman of the CDD 10 board and a current candidate for the Sumter County Commission, to which he was appointed earlier this year.
Wildwood woman attempts to lie to deputies about her identity after unwelcome visit in Oxford
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant attempted to lie to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies about her identity. The sheriff’s office received a complaint Wednesday that 34-year-old Carlissa Jarrica Mooney had paid an unwelcome visit to a residence in Oxford. The homeowner indicated that Mooney should be issued a trespassing notice to prevent her from returning to the property. When the deputy asked Mooney for her name, she provided “a false name multiple times,” according to an arrest report. The deputy was about to use a RAPID ID scanner, when Mooney divulged her true identity. The deputy discovered that Mooney was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with a probation violation.
CDD 7 chair threatens conflict resolution over windmill and water tower
The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has threatened invoking the conflict resolution process over the possibility of using residents’ money to replace the rotted windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. Chairman Jerry Vicenti at Thursday’s board of supervisors’ meeting raised the possibility...
Wilkerson Creek Playground will be closed for sealing next week
The Wilkerson Creek Playground at Lake Sumter Landing will be closed for the annual sealing of the rubber matting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and will reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 24. This will help preserve and keep the rubber mat intact. The schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
The Villages’ Developer’s propaganda machine strikes again
The Daily Sun’s Front-Page Propaganda. Last Thursday, the Villages Developer (aka “the Developer”)-owned Daily Sun was at it again. In a front-page political advertisement thinly disguised as a news article, it lashed out against the Residents-First Candidates for the Sumter County Commission (Reed Panos, Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, and Dan Myslakowski) and against the pro-resident’s political action committee called Fair Government for Sumter, Inc. (chaired by myself). The “article”, written by the Developer’s propagandists Dave Corter and Keith Pearlman, claimed to be making a “bombshell revelation.” That “bombshell revelation” was that Fair Government for Sumter and the Residents-First candidates had accepted political contributions from Ron Brown, a builder, who is responsible for bringing BJ’s wholesale Club to The Villages.
Woman with unpaid tickets caught speeding in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone
A woman with unpaid tickets was arrested after she was caught speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Alyssa Renee Salvatore, 24, of Deltona, was driving a gray Toyota Corolla at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was caught on radar traveling at 58 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Notary allegedly falsified documents while working at local fruit business
A notary has been arrested after allegedly falsifying documents for a friend while working at local fruit business. Deborah Ann Alonso, 65, of Wildwood, was arrested last week on a felony charge of fraud in connection with the 2019 incident. Alonso fraudulently notarized property documents that were later submitted to...
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license
A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.
Tardy Sumter Transit employee attacks co-worker who complained about poor work ethic
A chronically tardy Sumter County Transit employee was arrested after an alleged attack on her co-worker who complained about her poor work ethic. Angela Camille Mitchell, 57, of Lady Lake, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Sumter County Transit office at 1525 Industrial Drive in Wildwood. She showed up for...
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Dean Rhoades
Kenneth (Ken) Dean Rhoades was born September 18, 1942, in San Mateo, California to Claude and Elsie Rhoades. He died on August 4, 2022 under the care of Cornerstone Home Hospice at the Villages from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). He was 79 years old. After moving from California (CA) at age...
New Winn-Dixie grocery store to be built at busy intersection next door to The Villages
A new Winn-Dixie grocery store will be built at a busy intersection next door to The Villages. The new grocery store, which will include a liquor store, will be built at the corner of County Road 466A at Micro Racetrack Road. Located in Lake County, the new Winn-Dixie will be...
Motorcyclist arrested on DUI charge after crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road
A motorcyclist was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road. Richard Lee Burger Jr., 58, of Lady Lake, was riding a motorcycle at about 11 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control and struck a truck in another lane stopped at a traffic light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
An intoxicated man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 57, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Tuesday to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers were summoned at about 6 p.m.
‘Extremely intoxicated’ DUI suspect taken to Emergency Room at Brownwood
An “extremely intoxicated” drunk driving suspect was taken to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood. Carmen Elaine Powers, 71, of Gainesville, was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio on Monday night when she crashed in to a fence at the Dogwood Mobile Home Park near Battlefield Parkway in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, the vehicle’s key was in the ignition and the engine was running. There was also a cup containing alcohol in the vehicle.
Diannia Collopy
Diannia Collopy 75, of Summerfield, FL peacefully passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 due to long battle with breast cancer while under the care of Hospice with her loving family & friends by her side. She was born July 21, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Ocie and...
Neighbors in The Villages should offer help rather than criticism
The “rust” vehicle in the driveway mentioned in your online Letter to the Editor is actually the color it was made to be. If Ms. McCormick is so distressed by its appearance, instead of trying to publicly embarrass the property owners she should initiate a conversation with them.
