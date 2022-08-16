Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
FDA sends warning on nicotine gummies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A first-of-a-kind warning from the FDA Thursday night. The agency is calling nicotine gummies a public health crisis waiting to happen among young people. The FDA sent a warning letter to VPR brands out of Florida. The company markets fruit flavored gummies with “tobacco-free nicotine.”...
WHEC TV-10
Invasive plant is harming endangered Monarch Butterflies in western NY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A watchdog group is sounding the alarm over an invasive species in New York. Swallow-wort is a non-native plant species originally introduced in the 1800s. Since this isn’t the plant’s natural habitat, there is nothing to control its spread. The group, WNY Prism, says the plant is doing serious harm to Monarch Butterflies.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Bottle returns and the push to change state law
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about bottle and can returns for recycling. There are actually two parts to this with two answers. “I went to a local supermarket to return some bottles and cans that were from a party. The items all had the NYS 5 cent return on the can lid & label. The machine at the store did not accept some of the items, so I took them to the service desk to get the refund. The person at the service desk said that the machine program accepts ONLY ITEMS THE STORE SELLS !!! I said what do I do with the cans and bottles. They said THROW THEM IN THE TRASH !!!”
WHEC TV-10
Senate Republican leader calls on NY to adopt CDC COVID-19 guidance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One week after the CDC relaxed its COVID guidelines, they haven’t been adopted here in New York. This could cause a problem with school starting up again in a few weeks. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt sent a letter to the governor today. He’s...
WHEC TV-10
Small earthquake detected in Genesee County
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Here’s a headline you don’t see very often in western New York. There was a small earthquake in Genesee County on Monday morning. That’s the preliminary finding of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report said the epicenter was just East of Batavia and north of the Stafford Country Club. The earthquake was very weak, registering a magnitude of 1.2, which means that people can feel it but it’s unlikely to cause damage.
WHEC TV-10
Anti-abortion groups allege 60 errors in Michigan proposal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An anti-abortion coalition in Michigan filed a challenge Thursday against a potential ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution, claiming that 60 errors in the proposed amendment should disqualify it from the November ballot. The alleged 60 errors deal...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul signs new legislation restricting imitation weapons
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Tuesday making it illegal to have fake guns that look like the real thing. Now, fake guns must be easily identifiable with bright colors or made of entirely see-through materials. This legislation is meant to clarify and strengthen...
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others was ordered held without bond pending trial as prosecutors argued Wednesday that he was a danger to his own family and the greater community. Prosecutors...
WHEC TV-10
Trio of suits target Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional. Known as the “Stop WOKE” act,...
WHEC TV-10
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for the Northern Lights
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you have ever seen the northern lights or what we call aurora borealis, it can be a spectacular sight. In my 35 years of forecasting the weather here in Western New York, I have only seen the northern lights on two occasions. What is the...
WHEC TV-10
Nevada gov vows to codify order protecting patients into law
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
WHEC TV-10
Court: BIA owes damages for officer impregnating woman
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held responsible for damages awarded to a Montana woman who became pregnant after an on-duty BIA officer used the threat of criminal charges to coerce her into having sex, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled. The woman,...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another round of storms and downpours Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The radar and sky lit up for many on Tuesday afternoon, with strong storms dropping torrential rain and small hail. Some locations reported half-inch size hailstones covering the ground, along with rainfall on the order of 1 to 2″ in some isolated locations. With...
WHEC TV-10
New pickleball courts in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Pickleball players: check this out! The town of Perinton is showing off its first official outdoor pickleball courts. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was on Wednesday. The town reconfigured two tennis courts at Fellows Road Park into six new pickleball courts. Two tennis courts were also resurfaced.
