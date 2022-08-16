Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City.

Deontrae M. Hulett of Columbia and Sieaira Moon of Jefferson City were charged Tuesday in Cole County with accessory to burglary and tampering with a vehicle. They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, according to online court records.

A Cole County deputy was called to the maintenance facility Monday, where workers reported a Polaris Ranger UTV, fuel cards and truck keys stolen, according to a probable cause statement. A Dodge truck had been driven around the facility but was parked back in the shed, the statement says.

Deputies found the UTV on Business Loop 50 and found other MoDOT property along with Hulett and Moon in the vehicle, according to the statement. Hulett and Moon admitted under questioning to taking the vehicle, the statement says.

Both were arrested on no-bond warrants, according to online court records. The probable cause statement said both are connected to other thefts.

