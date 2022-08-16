ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
KaRo
2d ago

What does it matter if you don't or can't match up. That's what a team does when you guard the threats. The mother new threats step up their game. CALLED TEAM BASKETBALL.

Avery Prince Sr.
2d ago

ummm I Beg to Differ!! What ??? it was Poole that comes to my mind although Wiggins has done great all year but I respect Cuban 🙏 yes yes... but if this is a ploy to get Poole who is the next Curry!! This is a easy idea I see 👀 as to dishonor the best Player up and Coming. I'll take Both Player if the choice for a basketball team but As a Veteran... Wiggins been everywhere yet Poole is Solid out the Gate!! never had to learn from hurt and dispare, Poole learned in-house and is one Serious Dude.

Lenny Marshall
2d ago

Cuban crying a river again.I guess he thinks his team has more talent.They might have two or three guys who could even make the warriors roster.Lets see what his excuse is next year we guarded Wiggins and Steph beat us.Warriors may not win again next year but it's a guarantee the Mavs won't win the championship.

