AZFamily

Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a man pulled a handgun on a group of skateboarders earlier this week. The incident went viral early Thursday, Aug. 18, after social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a video. TizzyEnt has more than five million followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people

MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured. The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Lightning hits DPS SUV full of detectives while on freeway near Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for a few Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives during the weekend, thanks to Mother Nature. While they were driving on Interstate 10 toward Phoenix, lightning struck their SUV. The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Homicide caseload reaches record high of the year at Maricopa County Attorney's Office after a deadly weekend

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) says it reached a record high for the number of homicide cases it received over the violent weekend. "On a typical Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office receives submittals from law enforcement for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend. This past weekend, the numbers hit a record high for 2022 with six homicide incidents," an Aug. 16 MCAO news release read.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

