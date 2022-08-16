Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a man pulled a handgun on a group of skateboarders earlier this week. The incident went viral early Thursday, Aug. 18, after social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a video. TizzyEnt has more than five million followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting involving U.S. Marshals task force at Tempe marketplace
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the United States Marshals Service say Tempe Police is investigating after a Marshals task force was involved in a shooting that happened in the East Valley city. In a statement, officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say the shooting happened at Tempe Marketplace. "The incident...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people
MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
AZFamily
Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.
fox10phoenix.com
Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured. The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.
Phoenix police release new numbers from Operation Gun Crime Crackdown
More than a year later and it's still hard for Eunice Despaigne to talk about her daughter's death in June of 2021.
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
Being a police officer became too dangerous, so this Valley man opened a coffee shop instead
PHOENIX — Jason Cvancara quit his job as a police officer after he said it became increasingly dangerous. The father of four instead turned to coffee – and a new business venture called Zona Coffee Company. "Incidents with guns drawn were happening like five or six different times,...
AZFamily
Lightning hits DPS SUV full of detectives while on freeway near Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for a few Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives during the weekend, thanks to Mother Nature. While they were driving on Interstate 10 toward Phoenix, lightning struck their SUV. The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.
KRMG
Mesa police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona
Mesa police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona On Aug. 12, the Mesa Police Department received calls about a stabbed man located at an intersection. (NCD)
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
Woman accused in deadly San Tan Valley crash had BAC more than 3 times legal limit, officials say
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities say a woman's blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed two people in San Tan Valley Saturday afternoon. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash near Gantzel Rd. near Empire...
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Homicide caseload reaches record high of the year at Maricopa County Attorney's Office after a deadly weekend
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) says it reached a record high for the number of homicide cases it received over the violent weekend. "On a typical Tuesday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office receives submittals from law enforcement for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend. This past weekend, the numbers hit a record high for 2022 with six homicide incidents," an Aug. 16 MCAO news release read.
AZFamily
San Tan Valley family warns against drug sales on social media after teen’s death
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a 14-year-old boy died from fentanyl, his family turned their grief into a mission to warn others about the dangers of buying drugs on social media apps. Alexander Neville’s parents believe he died after taking a single painkiller before bed. “I...
ABC 15 News
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
