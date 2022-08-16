ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement

Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
wemu.org

Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote

The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
ANN ARBOR, MI
corpmagazine.com

Schostak Brothers & Company Hires Senior Acquisition Associate

SCHOSTAK BROTHERS & COMPANY HIRES SENIOR ACQUISITIONS ASSOCIATE. Livonia-based commercial real estate company brings on Charlie Rice to grow industrial investment footprint. LIVONIA, Mich., August 3, 2022—Schostak Brothers & Company, a fourth-generation commercial real estate company with projects around the country, has hired Charlie Rice as its new senior acquisitions associate. He will focus on growing the firm’s value-add industrial investment business across the Midwest. Jeffrey Schostak, president, Schostak Development, made the announcement.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup

Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
WYANDOTTE, MI

