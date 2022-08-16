Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.AndTheRestIsHerStoryTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
wdet.org
Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement
Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Some of the world's largest pizza chains began in Michigan: Here are their origin stories
A blind date arranged in 1954 ignited the flame for the start of one of America's top pizza franchises. Can you guess which one? It seems as if Michigan is a hot spot for birthing the nation's top pizza spots, as many of the largest franchises in the world started right here in the mitten state. Check out the history...
wemu.org
Mandatory parking minimums eliminated after Ann Arbor City Council vote
The City of Ann Arbor has removed mandatory parking minimums, joining other cities around the country. The city council voted 10-1 to eliminate them at last night’s meeting. When a business or development builds in Ann Arbor, they are required to provide a certain number of parking spaces, even if they don’t need them. After last night’s city council meeting, the market will decide how much parking is needed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
wemu.org
A good news/bad news report for home buyers and sellers in Washtenaw County
For those looking to buy or sell a home in Washtenaw County, there is a mixed bag of news on the real estate front. The latest numbers show it is still a sellers' market, but there are improving signs for buyers as well. In the mixed bag of news in...
University of Michigan students are moving in. These Ann Arbor streets will be impacted
ANN ARBOR, MI - Motorists can expect changes to traffic patterns and parking availability now that University of Michigan students are moving back to campus. Student move-in, which takes place Aug. 24-28, will result in traffic alterations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days near UM residence halls.
Ann Arbor dissolves requirements for parking lots
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Developers no longer have to worry about parking lots, thanks to an ordinance passed by Ann Arbor City Council this week. An ordinance dissolving parking minimums throughout Ann Arbor passed City Council 10-1 on Monday, Aug. 15, with a single dissenting vote coming from Council Member Jeff Hayner (D-1st Ward).
Heydlauff’s, longtime family-owned Chelsea appliance store, changes hands
CHELSEA, MI -- Heydlauff’s Appliances has ran exclusively under the ownership of the Heydlauff family ever since it found its start in 1928-- well, that is until just recently. The local appliance shop at 113 N Main St. in Chelsea has recently changed its ownership and now only one...
ClickOnDetroit.com
38 Metro Detroit companies make list of fastest growing businesses in America
Dozens of Metro Detroit companies have made Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in America. Inc. released their big list of the fastest growing companies in the country this week. Here’s how the list is determined:. “Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to...
Consumers Energy addressing gas leak in Bloomfield Township
Consumers Energy is working on a gas leak in Bloomfield Township Wednesday morning. The Road Commission for Oakland County said eastbound Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road is closing due to the issue.
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
corpmagazine.com
Schostak Brothers & Company Hires Senior Acquisition Associate
SCHOSTAK BROTHERS & COMPANY HIRES SENIOR ACQUISITIONS ASSOCIATE. Livonia-based commercial real estate company brings on Charlie Rice to grow industrial investment footprint. LIVONIA, Mich., August 3, 2022—Schostak Brothers & Company, a fourth-generation commercial real estate company with projects around the country, has hired Charlie Rice as its new senior acquisitions associate. He will focus on growing the firm’s value-add industrial investment business across the Midwest. Jeffrey Schostak, president, Schostak Development, made the announcement.
Detroit News
Polluted BASF site Downriver raises alarm, delays Detroit River cleanup
Pollution flowing from a Wyandotte chemical plant known as "one of the most complex cleanup sites" in the Metro Detroit region is delaying a major Detroit River remediation project, federal environmental officials said. State environmental regulators raised alarm bells this spring about the BASF Corp. facility in Wyandotte, where up...
