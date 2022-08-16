ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville officers find 2 gunshot victims in Mechanicsville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found two gunshot victims while responding to multiple shots fired calls in the Wallace Street and Moses Avenue area on Tuesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. When officers arrived, they saw two vehicles quickly fleeing and...
UPDATE: Missing woman found in Knoxville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old Deseria Travis. Travis was last heard from on May 10. She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5’8” tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Travis was pregnant at the time and had a due date of Aug. 7. If anyone sees Travis or knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare.
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
DUI crackdown underway in Sevierville

The shooting happened in April when four officers, Johnathan Clabough, Stan Cash, Brian Baldwin and Adam Willson, responded to a reported armed student.
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
KPD announces findings following Austin-East officer-involved shooting investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel, along with Mayor Indya Kincannon, released the findings Wednesday of an internal investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened at Austin-East Magnet High School last year. The shooting happened in April when four officers, Johnathan Clabough, Stan Cash, Brian Baldwin...
28 people were Displaced In the West Knox apartment building fire

28 people were Displaced In the West Knox apartment building fire
Caryville to get new Police Chief

Last Week Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
Neighbor Helps Couple Displaced by Walker Springs Apartment Fire

The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. Your headlines from 8/18 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD internal investigation, deadly fire victim identified, good news on chicken prices. Have...
