Bello, Morelle talk internet discount program, expanded access for Monroe Co.
In recent months, Monroe County has been gathering data on the efficacy of internet services in low-income and rural areas throughout the county.
Monroe County announces $400K grant for workforce development program
The program provides training and job-site experience, as well as teaching the basic skills required for success to under-served populations in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
New workforce development grant announced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A new workforce development grant was announced Thursday for the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program (MAPP) in Monroe County. The $400,000 funding aims to fuel workforce development in historically underserved populations in the Rochester area. MAPP is a non-profit organization that provides training and job-site experience,...
News-Medical.net
Her brother landed in a nursing home. She was sued over his bill.
I thought this was crazy." Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother's care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. "I thought this was crazy," she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
New marijuana processing facility may bring 100-plus jobs to Rochester region
Members say the marijuana industry will bring in billions for NY. "The anticipated revenue of this state is about $9 billion dollars at its peak."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Final public input Thursday for Rochester Housing Quality Task Force recommendations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is holding its final public input session for the Housing Quality Task Force recommendations this Thursday. The task force delivered a report to Mayor Malik Evans nearly two months ago, which outlined 16 recommendations across a range of topics to improve housing in the city.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Employers are helping pay off employees’ student loans. And it’s tax-free!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As students return to college campuses across the Rochester area, we’ve been focusing on college, cash, and building credit. Now I’m tackling student loans. On Tuesday 208.000 former ITT Technical Institute students got some good news. The government is wiping away 3.9 billion dollars of federal student loan debt. The federal government first started investigating ITT in 2004 after a whistleblower revealed the school lied to students about the quality of its programs, job placement rates and even accreditation. It took 12 years for the government to finally refuse to support the corrupt college with federal student loan money. But by then, students had spent billions for degrees that weren’t worth the paper they were written on. ITT was once one of the largest for-profit schools in the country with 130 campuses in 38 states including three here in New York. They were in Liverpool, Albany and Erie County. But with this latest move by the Biden administration, 208,000 former students are now debt free.
Rochester doctors weigh in on latest FDA guidance for hearing aids
Doctors stress the aids are meant for those over 18, who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Sherriff’s Office recruiting road patrol
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit more people to its road patrol. The county launched a new Facebook page, with a push to get more people to apply. As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office has had 714 new applicants.
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some fear fewer people will be housed at House of Mercy upon reopening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s still no word on when the House of Mercy will reopen after closing more than a week ago after a man was stabbed to death there on Aug. 8. The homeless continue to gather outside the shelter and across the street at a homeless encampment, as people who used to live at the shelter wait day and night for the shelter they call home to reopen.
iheart.com
New Law Targets Rochester Business Illegally Selling Marijuana
There is a new law on the books on Rochester targeting businesses that have been illegally selling marijuana. The state hasn't licensed any recreational marijuana dispensaries yet, but some businesses have been distributing weed under a loophole in the law that made it legal to give away small amounts. Some...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
thediwire.com
Cove Capital Buys FedEx Distribution Center for Debt-Free DST Offering
Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a sponsor of securitized 1031 exchanges and other private real estate investment offerings, has purchased a build-to-suit logistics facility located near Rochester, New York for its Cove Net Lease Distribution 53 DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering. Cove Net Lease Distribution 53 DST is an all-cash...
ESL Federal Credit Union holds beam signing to celebrate new branch
Construction on the newest branch started last month and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
iheart.com
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Violence in Rochester compounds problem of overcrowded emergency departments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is just one of the factors turning emergency departments into places so crowded, that some are afraid to go there. Stretchers stretched down hallways and staffing levels struggling to keep up. It was common at the height of the pandemic, but things are still that way.
FL Radio Group
City of Geneva Seeking Ward 1 & 2 Supervisor Applicants
The City of Geneva is seeking applicants to fill the Supervisor position representing Wards One and Two following last week’s announcement that Dom Vedora is resigning on September 1st. Anyone interested can send a letter of intent and resume to the City Clerk Lori Guinan at 47 Castle, Geneva,...
WHEC TV-10
Canada Lynx cub exploring its environment at Seneca Park Zoo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Canada Lynx cub at the Seneca Park Zoo is out exploring and melting hearts. The zoo posted a video of the cub in it’s environment. The cub is getting brave enough to veer off from mom when she allows it. The zoo said the cub hasn’t been publicly named.
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
