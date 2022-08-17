ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

6 Valley players among 100 named to CA High School Football Hall of Fame class

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32THSd_0hJkpveN00

From John Elway to Tom Brady, there's been no shortage of high-end football talent to come out of California.

Which is why this week, The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation announced its inaugural class of the California High School Football Hall of Fame.

100 players find themselves on the list, with a handful from right here in the Central Valley.

6 players named from Central Valley:

Henry Ellard (Hoover)

Ellard would play for Fresno State from 1979 to 1982 as a WR where he set an NCAA record with 1,510 receiving yards in his final season. Drafted in the second round (32nd overall) of the 1983 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. Would become a 2x First Team All-Pro and 3x Pro-Bowl selection. 15th all-time in NFL receiving yards (13,777).

Jimmy Johnson (Kingsburg)

Johnson selected 6th overall in the 1961 NFL Draft. Played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1961 to 1976 as a cornerback. Selected 4x as a first-team All-Pro, 5x Pro-Bowler. His jersey (No. 37) was permanently retired by the 49ers in 1977. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Charles Young (Edison)

1973 Rookie of the Year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Played 13 seasons at TE in the NFL with four teams. 2x First Team All-Pro, 3x Pro-Bowler. Won Super Bowl XVI the 49ers in 1981.

Tim McDonald (Edison)

Drafted 34th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1987 NFL Draft as a safety. 6x Pro-Bowler, won Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers.

Don Mosebar (Mt. Whitney)

Drafted by the the Los Angeles Raiders as the 26th overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, just ahead of future Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino. Won Super Bowl XVIII with Raiders in 1984 with Sanger native Tom Flores as Head Coach.

Les Richter (Fresno)

2nd overall pick in the 1954 NFL Draft by the LA Rams. 4x First Team All-Pro, 8x Pro Bowler. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1982. Posthumously elected as a senior candidate to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2011

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

HS football player to watch: Marshel Sanders

FRESNO, Calif. – Clovis West junior receiver Marshel Sanders has several siblings that have gone on to play at the next level, and Marshel appears to be next in line. Sanders, who is also a good basketball player for the Golden Eagles, currently holds four football scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State. According to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New-look Clovis gets mighty challenge in opener

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – The high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday night, and the marquee game has Clovis High welcoming Long Beach Poly to the Central Valley. The game will feature the debut of new Clovis head coach Aaron Wilkins. After he was hired in February, Wilkins jumped at the opportunity to […]
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

VOLLEYBALL: Marauders clobber Lions blockers for 3-0 sweep

PORTERVILLE – Monache volleyball beats Kerman in a battle of the blockers for a 3-0 sweep. Both the Marauders and the Lions finished first in their leagues last year and both teams lost their first game, leaving each side hungry for a win. Despite losing their star player, Morgan Hunter, to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a scrimmage last week, and the Lions putting up excellent blocks, the Marauders pulled out three sets in a row.
PORTERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Sanger, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
Fresno, CA
Football
State
California State
City
Kingsburg, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Madera Tribune

Rocha brings home karate gold medal

Madera’s Faith Rocha shows off the medals she won at the most recent Long Beach International Karate Championship. Recent Madera High School graduate Faith Rocha competed in the Long Beach International Karate Championships over the weekend and brought home a gold and bronze medal. Rocha faced competitors from all...
MADERA, CA
csufresno.edu

Students and alumni remember late English professor

Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mosebar
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Les Richter
Person
Stephen Hicks
Person
Edison
Person
Dan Marino
Person
Jimmy Johnson
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
VISALIA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Miami Mountain Fire Lookout Needs YOU!

SIERRA NATIONAL FOREST—The Sierra National Forest, in conjunction with the Miami Lookout Group, is soliciting for volunteers to staff the Miami Mountain Fire Lookout for the remainder of the 2022 fire season. The opening of the lookout for the 2022 season was delayed 2 months due to damage to...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally

Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Hoover Rrb Ellard#Fresno State#The La Rams#Pro Bowler
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
thesungazette.com

Toys R Us makes comeback in Visalia

VISALIA – The toy store that has brought joy and a giraffe to many children for 70 years is making a comeback throughout the nation, starting with one opening in Visalia. Macy’s has expanded their corporate partnership with Toys”R”Us to every Macy’s store in America by this holiday season. The process began in late July and will continue to roll out through mid October. The store in Visalia is already open.
VISALIA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno’s First Recreational Cannabis Dispensary

FRESNO — Located in North Fresno on the west corner of Palm and Nees in the Park Place Shopping Center, local consumers can now find a new business venture proudly unique for residents of the city of Fresno. The first county-approved recreational cannabis dispensary. Known as The Artist Tree,...
FRESNO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy