ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

By Gary A. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkYod_0hJkpl4L00 Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election.

The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday.

The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well over the number necessary to qualify," said Johnson campaign spokesperson Jennifer Sitton.

Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan won their parties' May 17 primaries and will also be on the ballot.

Fagan's office is in the Public Administration Building in Salem while the nearby Capitol undergoes extensive renovations.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Johnson made a brief appearance at the event, thanking supporters for the effort.

"Why did they do this?" she said. "They love Oregon. They want a better Oregon, free from partisan paralysis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJkpl4L00

OPB reported Johnson did not take questions from the press who had gathered to cover the petition drives' ending. Tuesday was the deadline that Fagan had set to give her office enough time to validate the signatures by the Aug. 30 deadline to add Johnson to the November ballot.

The next step will be for Election Division officials to validate signatures by checking a random sampling sufficient to show any problems with the overall signature effort.

If Johnson were to win the election, she would be only the second governor elected without a major party nomination. Julius Meier, an independent, was elected to one term in 1935.

Johnson (or Drazan) would be the first non-Democrat woman elected governor. Gov. Barbara Roberts was the state's first woman elected governor, in 1990. She and Kate Brown, the current governor, are Democrats.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon City News

Opinion: I-205 tolling is being implemented illegally

Jeff Molinari: Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians who approved this project.The tollbooth being constructed on I-205 is being done illegally. This is a project that should be voted on by the taxpayers/voters of Oregon. I-205 is traveled by people from all over the state and well as motorists from out of state. Our liberal political leaders have forgotten who they work for, who pays their salaries. They know that voters will turn it down, so they are trying to force it upon us. We, the people of Oregon, need to stand up and insist that this project be stopped. As a precaution, the citizens of Oregon need to file a lawsuit against the individual political leaders who approved this project without our consent. Do not sue the state of Oregon because then it falls back on the taxpayers. Let's file a lawsuit against the individual politicians. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Submarine ballots, Betsy Brigades chase election deadlines

Johnson has until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to turn in enough petition signatures to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor.The Nov. 8 general election is more than 12 weeks away, but Wednesday, Aug. 10, was the deadline to mail "submarine ballots" to some voters. That's the name of ballots that go to military and overseas voters who won't be able to receive a ballot, cast their votes and get it back to their county clerk in time to be counted. Like those on the USS Oregon attack submarine submerged somewhere in the seven seas. These ballots do not include...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Survey shows 62% of Oregonians want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Oregon City News

Oregon congressional races tighten, forecaster says

Legislative races see some third-party interest in several districts, too.Three open congressional seats in Oregon are less firmly in Democratic control, according to a report on Friday. The day also saw a GOP legislative candidate find an innovative ad strategy and the biggest little political party in the state issue its candidate list. Top forecaster says Oregon U.S. House races tightening The Cook Political Report, a top national election forecaster, on Friday reported that it was now rating three open congressional seats in Oregon as less of a lock for Democrats in November. The races are key to which...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Rushed wildfire risk map recalled by Department of Forestry

Property owners in the high or extreme risk categories were suddenly faced with new regulations, including special building codes and fire-safe landscaping. The Oregon Department of Forestry recalled the use of its wildfire risk map on Thursday after public criticism that the online tool is causing home insurance rates to increase or not be available at all. The Department of Forestry removed the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from its online Oregon Explorer tool and withdrew notices to property owners in extreme and high-risk classifications that required some to make changes and improvements on buildings. "We will immediately...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Do we have enough water in Oregon? Depends who you ask

The survey reveals there is a gender divide when it comes to who thinks there is enough water.Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question may be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender. Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree with this and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit organization. This number...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Survey: Disrespect, more than low pay, drives resignations

One in four Oregon workers have quit a job since start of pandemic, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey findsMore than a quarter of Oregonians have quit a job in the past two years, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found. Among Oregonians who quit their jobs, the most common reason why was that they felt disrespected at work. Some Oregonians said the pandemic pushed issues with their employers — or with work, as it exists in the country — under a spotlight. "It's a corporate entity, they don't really care about any of their...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Barbara Roberts
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Betsy Johnson
Oregon City News

Kristof gives over $1 million in political contributions before returning to NYT

Columnist gives remaining contributions to Oregon Strong, a new committee with personal ties.New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof will leave behind over $1 million in campaign contributions drawn from his derailed bid for Oregon governor, according to records of the Oregon Secretary of State. Kristof announced Monday that he would return to the newspaper where he spent 37 years, winning two Pulitzer Prizes. New York Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote on Monday that Kristof would resume his column in the fall, after he finishes a new memoir. She said that it would be a "step up" from running for...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Boomer: Roberts Court awakens need to vote for McLeod-Skinner

Jackie Brown: I have taken my rights as a woman for granted but now see radical Republicans planning to spread abortion ban nationally.I have taken my rights as a woman for granted. That all changed when the extremist Roberts Court began executing their plan to gut citizens' rights. The reversal of Roe v. Wade strips the right of women to control their own reproductive health care in many states. Radical Republicans say they will spread the abortion ban nationally if they regain congressional control. We can help foil this misogynist plan by electing Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who will work to federally codify women's rights to choose if and when they give birth. Jamie will fight to keep politicians out of our bedrooms, unlike her opponent, who would criminalize abortions after six weeks, before a woman may even know she is pregnant. Oregonians need Jamie, who will be an outspoken truthful advocate for our daughters' and granddaughters' futures. Vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner in November. Jackie Brown Jennings Lodge {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Watch: Candidates for governor take stage in first debate

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson say they can fix Oregon.During their first general election debate in the race for who will become the next governor of Oregon, Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson empathized with many Oregonians dissatisfied with where the state is headed. Each of the three women, however, offered differing solutions to the state's myriad issues in a 90-minute forum that underscored the chasms among their political philosophies and leadership styles. The three candidates — who are running neck-and-neck in recent polls — shared...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

New election endorsements and forecasts in Oregon races

Endorsements and predictions continue to come in the 2022 Nov. 8 general election.A trio of political endorsements and a revised election forecast topped political news on Tuesday, July 26. The Independent Party of Oregon announced Tuesday that it was nominating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as its candidate for the 5th Congressional District race in the Nov. 8 general election. U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, lost the May 17 Democratic primary to McLeod-Skinner, a Terrebonne attorney. Former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the Republican nominee. The IPO is Oregon's largest minor party, with 138,377 members among the state's more than 2.96...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Paralysis#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Opb
Oregon City News

Pamplin Media to livestream Oregon gubernatorial debate

Candidates Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek will field questions at an ONPA event Friday, July 29.The three leading hopefuls in the race to become Oregon's next governor will appear live at a forum Friday, July 29, moderated by Pamplin Media Group President Mark Garber. Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson are all scheduled to debate starting at 2 p.m. Friday in Welches. The forum is hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. Questions will come from editors of newspapers across Oregon, including those of Pamplin Media Group, the state's largest community newspaper company. The debate will be livestreamed on Pamplin Media Group's website, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Gov. Brown orders state of emergency over heat wave

Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state.Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure." Temperatures that could range above 100 degrees for the next six days have been forecast across the state. The order came just over one year from the highest temperatures during the 2021 "heat dome" that set records across the state, with several areas recording highs of up to 117 degrees. Multnomah County recorded 69 heat...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Oregon governor's race generating tsunami of campaign cash

Republican Drazan, unaffiliated Johnson and Democrat Kotek are already on track to blow past the $40 million in the last race for governor.A $100,000 check from a longtime conservative Oregon political donor to Republican Christine Drazan. One for $100,000 to Betsy Johnson's insurgent campaign from a construction industry group. Two liberal political action campaigns top off at the same level in their total giving to Democrat Tina Kotek. The top candidates for governor continue to pile up stacks of cash in the race to the top of Oregon's political pyramid. The trio has raised over $17.1 million since January 2021,...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Educator burnout pushing employees out of Oregon school districts

Teachers across state say pandemic-related job stress is driving dissatisfaction. Shortly after school started last fall, Oregon teachers were already burning out. A return from distance learning coupled with staffing shortages in many school districts meant educators had higher workloads and more stress. In a handful of districts, including Portland,...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Oregon City News

Opinion: Don't punish all Oregon boaters because of one person

Palmer Kellum: As a river homeowner and lifelong resident, hearing and seeing watercraft users comes with the territory.For over 60 years I've lived on the Willamette River, within three miles of Meldrum Bar. It's the best place in the world to live and, until recently, the best place to be a boater. In the past few years, Oregon's waterways have been inundated with regulations and ordinances. Our lakes and rivers are some of the most over-regulated in the country. Now there's another ordinance up for consideration. An egregious overreach that punishes all personal watercraft users for the actions of one...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Opinion: ODOT will toll to price people off of roads

Elvis Clark: Appointees to rate-setting committee seek to coerce drivers into failing public-transit system.The point missed by Kent Squires in his latest opinion piece is that the tolling scheme being pushed by the Oregon Department of Transportation is not centered on building new physical road capacity so much as it is designed to price people off the roads they already have long ago paid for. ODOT's tolling scheme is highly objectionable because the people setting the toll rates would be not directly and independently elected for that responsibility. Instead, ODOT wants to have people appointed to set the toll...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

National Weather Service: Weekend weather could mean fire danger

Gusty winds plus low humidity on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7, could repeat the conditions of the 2020 wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for wildfire danger in the Columbia Gorge and Willamette Valley for Saturday, Aug. 6. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions either are occurring now or will shortly. A breezy offshore air flow and low relative humidity are predicted for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, Aug. 7. The Weather Service urges residents to use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Brothers: Working together to uplift past Oregon wildfires

Miguel and Tony Perez: While many local retailers closed up shop, Batteries Plus remained open as an essential stop.During early September 2020, the communities surrounding Portland experienced one of the worst fire seasons on record. Thousands of homes were destroyed and the air was so thick with smoke that it was difficult to see across the street. While many local retailers closed up shop, Batteries Plus remained open throughout Portland as it became clear that our stores was an essential stop for folks who were forced to evacuate. With health and safety as our top priority, we made makeshift...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
777
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy