ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

By Gary A. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkYod_0hJkpetG00 Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election.

The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday.

The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well over the number necessary to qualify," said Johnson campaign spokesperson Jennifer Sitton.

Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan won their parties' May 17 primaries and will also be on the ballot.

Fagan's office is in the Public Administration Building in Salem while the nearby Capitol undergoes extensive renovations.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Johnson made a brief appearance at the event, thanking supporters for the effort.

"Why did they do this?" she said. "They love Oregon. They want a better Oregon, free from partisan paralysis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJkpetG00

OPB reported Johnson did not take questions from the press who had gathered to cover the petition drives' ending. Tuesday was the deadline that Fagan had set to give her office enough time to validate the signatures by the Aug. 30 deadline to add Johnson to the November ballot.

The next step will be for Election Division officials to validate signatures by checking a random sampling sufficient to show any problems with the overall signature effort.

If Johnson were to win the election, she would be only the second governor elected without a major party nomination. Julius Meier, an independent, was elected to one term in 1935.

Johnson (or Drazan) would be the first non-Democrat woman elected governor. Gov. Barbara Roberts was the state's first woman elected governor, in 1990. She and Kate Brown, the current governor, are Democrats.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 0

Related
Central Oregonian

Drazan rolls campaign into Eastern Oregon

The Republican nominee for Oregon governor discusses her 'Roadmap for Oregon's' future.HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon's first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo. "Getting involved in public service in the first place for me was about service," Drazan explained, sitting for an interview within the chapel of the Christian Life Center. "It...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Water project funds announced for Crook and Wheeler counties

The local projects join a total of€¯ 111 others that were included in the FY23 federal funding billsOregon's U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced funding for community projects across Oregon in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. Some of the funding will benefit projects in Crook and Wheeler counties. $2.5 million is set aside for Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek infrastructure while another $1.019 million will be provided for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its radio system upgrade. The local projects join a total of 111 others that were included in the FY23...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Submarine ballots, Betsy Brigades chase election deadlines

Johnson has until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to turn in enough petition signatures to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor.The Nov. 8 general election is more than 12 weeks away, but Wednesday, Aug. 10, was the deadline to mail "submarine ballots" to some voters. That's the name of ballots that go to military and overseas voters who won't be able to receive a ballot, cast their votes and get it back to their county clerk in time to be counted. Like those on the USS Oregon attack submarine submerged somewhere in the seven seas. These ballots do not include...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Central Oregonian

GARDENENING JOURNEYS: Cool tips for late summer gardening

Here is an important August and September check list for your garden before fall arrivesLate summer gardening is here. Hopefully you are reaping the rewards from all your hard work in your garden and landscape. I'm enjoying the bounty of beautiful flower blossoms, while witnessing the antics of our seasonal hummingbirds. My tomatoes are beginning to turn yellow, and I expect a good harvest from my deck garden. Update on Bugs: The Emerald ash borer has been detected in Oregon. This pest has proven deadly to all Ash species in North America. The Masked...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Survey shows 62% of Oregonians want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Local psilocybin votes warrant good research

We strongly suggest that local voters do their homework on psilocybin ballot measureThe city of Prineville, Crook County and other local governments statewide find themselves in a unique spot. They all have a window where they can exercise local control over a program approved statewide by Oregon voters. Measure 109 will likely go down in history, not only in Oregon but nationwide, as the ballot measure that first legalized "shrooms" -- but proponents would probably tell you that's a bit of an oversimplification. Officially speaking, the measure has legalized use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes by licensed facilitators for qualified...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Oregon State Forester withdraws wildfire risk map amid controversy

Response to input since the map was posted resulted in new wildfire assessment map being recalledA new wildfire risk assessment map was withdrawn last week following lawmaker pressure to recall the map and restart the map development process. Oregon State Forester Cal Mukumoto announced the decision in a bulletin released Thursday afternoon. "We posted a wildfire risk map on the Oregon Explorer on June 30 and sent notifications to property owners in the extreme and high risk classifications shortly after," Mukumoto stated. "In response to input received since posting, we have decided to remove the current iteration of the wildfire...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Barbara Roberts
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Betsy Johnson
Central Oregonian

Oregon congressional races tighten, forecaster says

Legislative races see some third-party interest in several districts, too.Three open congressional seats in Oregon are less firmly in Democratic control, according to a report on Friday. The day also saw a GOP legislative candidate find an innovative ad strategy and the biggest little political party in the state issue its candidate list. Top forecaster says Oregon U.S. House races tightening The Cook Political Report, a top national election forecaster, on Friday reported that it was now rating three open congressional seats in Oregon as less of a lock for Democrats in November. The races are key to which...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Ready, set, go: Less than 100 days until election

Labor Day, the traditional 'kick-off' of the general election campaign, is still a month away. It's easy to feel like the November election is a long ways off. Primary election ballots were still being counted just 10 weeks ago. It's been just a month since the Fourth of July. One of the main "candidates" for governor hasn't qualified to run and likely won't hit that mark until the end of August. Summer, the old and increasingly irrelevant conventional wisdom says, is a time of political doldrums. Labor Day, the traditional "kick-off" of the general election campaign, is still a month...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Rushed wildfire risk map recalled by Department of Forestry

Property owners in the high or extreme risk categories were suddenly faced with new regulations, including special building codes and fire-safe landscaping. The Oregon Department of Forestry recalled the use of its wildfire risk map on Thursday after public criticism that the online tool is causing home insurance rates to increase or not be available at all. The Department of Forestry removed the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from its online Oregon Explorer tool and withdrew notices to property owners in extreme and high-risk classifications that required some to make changes and improvements on buildings. "We will immediately...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Do we have enough water in Oregon? Depends who you ask

The survey reveals there is a gender divide when it comes to who thinks there is enough water.Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question may be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender. Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree with this and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit organization. This number...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Paralysis#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Opb
Central Oregonian

Survey: Disrespect, more than low pay, drives resignations

One in four Oregon workers have quit a job since start of pandemic, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey findsMore than a quarter of Oregonians have quit a job in the past two years, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found. Among Oregonians who quit their jobs, the most common reason why was that they felt disrespected at work. Some Oregonians said the pandemic pushed issues with their employers — or with work, as it exists in the country — under a spotlight. "It's a corporate entity, they don't really care about any of their...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Kristof gives over $1 million in political contributions before returning to NYT

Columnist gives remaining contributions to Oregon Strong, a new committee with personal ties.New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof will leave behind over $1 million in campaign contributions drawn from his derailed bid for Oregon governor, according to records of the Oregon Secretary of State. Kristof announced Monday that he would return to the newspaper where he spent 37 years, winning two Pulitzer Prizes. New York Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote on Monday that Kristof would resume his column in the fall, after he finishes a new memoir. She said that it would be a "step up" from running for...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1972: Delivery man threatened at knifepoint

1947: Motorists warned that group of Oregon driver's licenses will no longer be valid 110 years ago August 8, 1912 Mutiny broke out Sunday in the Third Oregon Infantry when the Second Battalion of four companies, commanded by Major Ryland Scott, refused to obey orders. Directed to make a march of four miles from this point back to Oakville, whence they had just come, the battalion officers held a conference and decided not to obey. The order, which was spurned, was issued by Col. John M. Poorman, commanding the Oregon regiment, at the instance of Brigadier-General Marion P. Maus, United...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

New election endorsements and forecasts in Oregon races

Endorsements and predictions continue to come in the 2022 Nov. 8 general election.A trio of political endorsements and a revised election forecast topped political news on Tuesday, July 26. The Independent Party of Oregon announced Tuesday that it was nominating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as its candidate for the 5th Congressional District race in the Nov. 8 general election. U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, lost the May 17 Democratic primary to McLeod-Skinner, a Terrebonne attorney. Former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the Republican nominee. The IPO is Oregon's largest minor party, with 138,377 members among the state's more than 2.96...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Dimick serves as lumberman, horse trainer and a restorer

Skills were important as millwright, and was asked to stay at home and run the mills during World War IIGeorge Walter Dimick was born on Feb. 24, 1908, in Battleground, Washington. His parents were Walter and Velina Coiteux Dimick. There were four children in the family. George's father died when he was 12 years old. His mother remarried and had three more children. George grew up near Battleground and did odd jobs to help support the family. He helped his mother and family move to Central Oregon when he was 18. He did some work in Central Oregon but went...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Pamplin Media to livestream Oregon gubernatorial debate

Candidates Christine Drazan, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek will field questions at an ONPA event Friday, July 29.The three leading hopefuls in the race to become Oregon's next governor will appear live at a forum Friday, July 29, moderated by Pamplin Media Group President Mark Garber. Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson are all scheduled to debate starting at 2 p.m. Friday in Welches. The forum is hosted by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. Questions will come from editors of newspapers across Oregon, including those of Pamplin Media Group, the state's largest community newspaper company. The debate will be livestreamed on Pamplin Media Group's website, beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Crook County proves outlier as schools battle mass teacher turnover

School district accepted 169 religious exemptions during the pandemic, district reported low staff turnoverAs teachers across Oregon were ready to quit the profession amid staggering burnout and work-related stress during the 2021-22 school year, Crook County schools found themselves relatively unscathed from high turnover. Throughout the state, a return from distance learning coupled with low pay, staffing shortages and increased behavioral needs among students meant educators had higher workloads and more stress. Many of them said they planned to leave teaching. In a handful of districts, including Portland, Eugene, Beaverton and Hillsboro, more than 80% of teachers said they couldn't...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Oregon governor's race generating tsunami of campaign cash

Republican Drazan, unaffiliated Johnson and Democrat Kotek are already on track to blow past the $40 million in the last race for governor.A $100,000 check from a longtime conservative Oregon political donor to Republican Christine Drazan. One for $100,000 to Betsy Johnson's insurgent campaign from a construction industry group. Two liberal political action campaigns top off at the same level in their total giving to Democrat Tina Kotek. The top candidates for governor continue to pile up stacks of cash in the race to the top of Oregon's political pyramid. The trio has raised over $17.1 million since January 2021,...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
406
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy