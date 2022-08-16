Five Oaks students learn manufacturing at Westview High School

Westview hosted the middle schoolers at a manufacturing camp in July, teaching welding, woodworking and more.

Students at Westview High School hosted a one-of-a-kind day camp this summer that invited Five Oaks Middle School students to learn hands-on manufacturing skills.

The camp started in early July and wrapped up four weeks later.

Rising senior Olivia Yin-Dolvig said she hadn't seen anything like it before.

Her manufacturing teacher Furl Kamakaala thought of the idea before the end of school, Yin-Dolvig said.

As soon as Kamakaala — or Coach K as his students call him — had the idea to pair middle and high schoolers in Westview's shop area, he asked Yin-Dolvig and other experienced manufacturing students if they'd be willing to work with the younger kids.

"I've always been a Girl Scout," Yin-Dolvig said. "I have a lot of experience mentoring younger kids, and I love all the shop tools. So I thought it'd be a really fun opportunity for me."

Kamakaala said he's always wanted to introduce manufacturing topics to younger students, and it was rewarding to watch the middle schoolers learn and have fun.

Turnout was great, too, Yin-Dolvig said. Twenty students showed up for each two-week camp, and the program was a great experience for everyone involved.

"There were a couple of kids who were very scared of the shop tools at first, especially the really loud ones that move really fast and they'd be super-scary," she said. "I noticed that after we showed them that us high school students could use it, especially since we're not adults … they realized that as long as they did everything right, they definitely could do it."

The middle school girls in the program particularly enjoyed learning about saws, drills, CNC routers and more from female mentors, Yin-Dolvig said.

She thinks every middle-schooler finished the camp more confident than they started.

"It also helps them with the more hands-on part of school. Like, some of the kids might struggle in a math class in school, but once they see how fractions can be used to measure things in the shop or what kind of geometry, they can see … how those math concepts apply in the real world," Yin-Dolvig added.

Plus, having experience with trades at a young age can show younger students more opportunities available to them in the future, Yin-Dolvig said.

"They can see that there's an alternate path after high school if they don't want to pursue the traditional college-to-career pathway," she said. "Maybe they want to go to community college and take a lesson in welding or something after they experienced welding for the first time."

Many schools push college as the logical endpoint for their students' education from an early age — not that college isn't a great thing, Kamakaala said, but he wants kids to know that's not their only option.

"Success doesn't mean you went to college. It means you have a good job, good career," he said.

Yin-Dolvig hopes Westview can continue the manufacturing program in future summers. Maybe she could work on doubling the program's length, hosting lessons on weekends, inviting elementary schools to join or expanding to other middle and high schools, Yin-Dolvig suggested.

"And if we can," she added, "we'll definitely be running the same program next summer."

{loadposition sub-article-02}