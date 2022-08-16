ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas A&M University system approves office space for DFW expansion

By Diamond Dickson
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeKu7_0hJkpOxk00

The Texas A&M University System is looking forward to establishing a more grande presence in Dallas-Fort Worth by establishing its footprint downtown.

“The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to expand our ability to lease space here in downtown Fort Worth,” said Dr. Kim McCuistion, associate vice chancellor and director of the Texas A&M University system Forth Worth Campus.

Dr. McCusition says this project will allow for renovated and new programs in North Texas.

“We have four parking lots that we’re going to be building brand new structures on and we will be replacing the law school, and of course providing state-of-the-art experiences and opportunities and facilities for our partnering agencies,” said Dr. McCuistion.

Austin Franco is a recent graduate of the Texas A&M School of Law.

While he did not attend A&M during his undergraduate career, he knew this was the program for him.

“I know when A&M puts their name on something, they’re going to do what they can to make it great,” said Franco. “They’re going to make the proper investments, hire the right people, and it brings in good students, good faculty. Everyone wants to get behind.”

Franco is currently an associate attorney and says he made connections with local lawyers through A&M’s career center.

“The law school got me the job and prepared me for it,” he said. “I just started a couple of weeks ago, still trying to figure it all out, but a lot of stuff I learned in school is coming to light and helping me out for sure.”

Meghan Collier is also a recent graduate of A&M’s law school and says the experience was nothing like she imagined.

“People weren’t really cutthroat,” said Collier. “We were all there because we wanted a quality education, but I guess everyone decided that in the Aggie spirit, we were going to work together and not against each other.”

Dr. McCuistion says it’s all about providing educational experience for the community.

“A rising tide raises all boats so it’s really neat to be able to continue to work with other universities in this region to make sure that we’re providing access and opportunity to an affordable education here in North Texas,” said Dr. McCuistion.

Collier will start her job in the law field at the end of this month as an associate attorney.

“There’s just so many new professors, and they’re increasing the number of programs and things going on and so we really need the space for sure. I’ll be here in Fort Worth to watch it all happen,” said Collier.

Dr. McCuistion says she is eager for the Texas A&M University System to broaden their presence in Fort Worth and looks forward to starting construction next year and open the new buildings in a few years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: UTA Is the Top Nursing Program in the Region and Texas Health Releases its Social Impact Report

The nursing program at the University of Texas at Arlington has been named the top nursing program in Dallas Fort-Worth by the Nursing Schools Almanac. It was also named fifth in the Southwest U.S. and a top 50 school in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the program has graduated 600 prelicensure Bachelor of Nursing students each year, with a 91 percent first-time National Council Licensure Examination pass rate. The program was also named one of the top RN to BSN programs by everynurse.org earlier this year. The almanac evaluated 3,000 schools across the country, assessing academic prestige, program breadth, and student success on nursing licensure examinations.
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Education
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Austin, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
WFAA

Fort Worth Omni expansion part of $2 billion in planned downtown development

FORT WORTH, Texas — An expansion of the Omni Fort Worth Hotel is the latest in a long list of development projects in the city’s downtown. At a city council meeting Tuesday, Robert Sturns, the head of Fort Worth’s economic development department, presented plans for the Omni’s expansion which had been paused shortly after approval in early 2020.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#North Texas#College#A M
CBS DFW

New plaza and art installation will be built in Arlington to commemorate Old Mineral Well

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction will soon begin on a new public plaza and art installation in downtown Arlington to commemorate an often-forgotten landmark in the city's history.The 'Old Mineral Well' was built in 1893."It was just a part of downtown," said Geraldine Mills, director of the Arlington Historical Society and Fielder Museum. "Just as much as the drugstores or the ice cream parlor was."For nearly 60 years, life in Arlington revolved around the mineral well."Between Center Street and Main street, right in the middle of the street there," Mills said. "So cars had to go around it. Wagons had...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:33 p.m. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 km) north of Dallas. In a brief statement after he was strapped to the death chamber gurney, Chanthakoummane thanked Jesus Christ, ministers with the Texas prison system and “all these people in my life that aided me in this journey.” Although no relatives of Walker attended the execution, he offered a message to them: “I pray my death will bring them peace.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
papercitymag.com

Where to Eat Near TCU — the Best Mexican, Pizza, Breakfast, Greek Restaurants and More

Welcome Home Frogs. TCU students are back on campus. But where are the best places to eat around TCU? Consider this your guide. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) As Texas Christian University students head back to school (the first day of classes is this Monday, August 22), it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near TCU, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
FORT WORTH, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy