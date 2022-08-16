ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Johnson submits petitions in insurgent bid for Oregon governor

By Gary A. Warner, Oregon Capital Bureau
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkYod_0hJkpLJZ00 Voter signatures must be certified by Aug. 30 deadline for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson submitted petitions to the Secretary of State on Tuesday to qualify her insurgent bid for governor in the Nov. 8 general election.

The campaign for Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County, delivered boxes it said contained petitions with 48,214 signatures to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan at noon Tuesday.

The count by Johnson's campaign would be twice the minimum number of valid signatures required and even with the usual attrition of invalid signers would be "well over the number necessary to qualify," said Johnson campaign spokesperson Jennifer Sitton.

Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan won their parties' May 17 primaries and will also be on the ballot.

Fagan's office is in the Public Administration Building in Salem while the nearby Capitol undergoes extensive renovations.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Johnson made a brief appearance at the event, thanking supporters for the effort.

"Why did they do this?" she said. "They love Oregon. They want a better Oregon, free from partisan paralysis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJkpLJZ00

OPB reported Johnson did not take questions from the press who had gathered to cover the petition drives' ending. Tuesday was the deadline that Fagan had set to give her office enough time to validate the signatures by the Aug. 30 deadline to add Johnson to the November ballot.

The next step will be for Election Division officials to validate signatures by checking a random sampling sufficient to show any problems with the overall signature effort.

If Johnson were to win the election, she would be only the second governor elected without a major party nomination. Julius Meier, an independent, was elected to one term in 1935.

Johnson (or Drazan) would be the first non-Democrat woman elected governor. Gov. Barbara Roberts was the state's first woman elected governor, in 1990. She and Kate Brown, the current governor, are Democrats.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia County Spotlight

Drazan rolls campaign into Eastern Oregon

The Republican nominee for Oregon governor discusses her 'Roadmap for Oregon's' future.HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon's first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo. "Getting involved in public service in the first place for me was about service," Drazan explained, sitting for an interview within the chapel of the Christian Life Center. "It...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Topaz to challenge Scholl for St. Helens mayor

The November 8 ballot will feature a race for mayor and two city council seats up for election. After this November's election, the St. Helens City Council will be welcoming new members and, perhaps, a new mayor. The filing deadline passed on Monday, Aug. 15. Prior to the deadline, City Councilor Stephen Topaz filed his candidacy for mayor. Rick Scholl is running for re-election as mayor. The current four-year city councilor positions held by Doug Morten and Topaz will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Neither incumbent is seeking reelection, with Morten opting not to run again and...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Submarine ballots, Betsy Brigades chase election deadlines

Johnson has until Tuesday, Aug. 16, to turn in enough petition signatures to qualify as an unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor.The Nov. 8 general election is more than 12 weeks away, but Wednesday, Aug. 10, was the deadline to mail "submarine ballots" to some voters. That's the name of ballots that go to military and overseas voters who won't be able to receive a ballot, cast their votes and get it back to their county clerk in time to be counted. Like those on the USS Oregon attack submarine submerged somewhere in the seven seas. These ballots do not include...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

LETTERS: Oregon's rivers deserve support

The Columbia County Spotlight publishes letters from a Libertarian Party supporter and a conservationist.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Columbia County Spotlight

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Survey shows 62% in Oregon want Roe v. Wade reinstated

Surprised by last week's Kansas abortion vote? You shouldn't be, based on a new data uncovered by Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.In a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, 1,572 Oregon residents aged 18 and over were asked a variety of abortion-related questions following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade decision. Most significantly, 62% of Oregonians would vote to reinstate Roe v. Wade if given the opportunity, while 22% would vote to keep it overturned. Secondly, 72% of Oregonians believe abortion in all or most circumstances should be legal,...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Candidate filing deadline approaches in Columbia County

City council and PUD director seats will be up for election on November ballot.The filing deadline for local offices on the Nov. 8 ballot is fast approaching. In Scappoose, three city councilor positions and mayor will be up for election. The seats held by city councilors Josh Poling, Brandon Lesowske and Jeannet Santiago will be up for election for four-year terms. A two-year term as mayor, currently held by Scott Burge, will also be on the ballot. In St. Helens, the four-year city councilor positions held by Doug Morten and Stephen Topaz and the two-year mayor position held by Rick...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

ODFW to host youth pheasant hunt

Sauvie Island Wildlife Area will be site of an ODFW youth pheasant hunt Sept. 17 and 18.Young hunters can sign up for free pheasant hunts hosted by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Hunters ages 17 and younger can sign up for the events, which are happening around the state in September and October. "ODFW and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don't begin until October," an announcement from the state agency explained. On Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, the free pheasant hunts will take place at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area. Youth must have passed hunter education and have a valid hunting license to be eligible to participate in the free events. Hunters age 12 and older also need an upland game bird validation. Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events, so hunters must purchase them in advance. Youth can register for the hunts on the MyODFW website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Barbara Roberts
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Betsy Johnson
Columbia County Spotlight

Ready, set, go: Less than 100 days until election

Labor Day, the traditional 'kick-off' of the general election campaign, is still a month away. It's easy to feel like the November election is a long ways off. Primary election ballots were still being counted just 10 weeks ago. It's been just a month since the Fourth of July. One of the main "candidates" for governor hasn't qualified to run and likely won't hit that mark until the end of August. Summer, the old and increasingly irrelevant conventional wisdom says, is a time of political doldrums. Labor Day, the traditional "kick-off" of the general election campaign, is still a month...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Being recycled sure beats getting old

Pamela Loxley Drake isn't quite sure what old means. Good or bad, she prefers a different way of looking at it.Old. Hmm. Someone asked if I was OK walking up a small path. Huh!? Who? Me? (Envision me looking around for someone old.) What is old and how do we know when we arrive there? When I grew up, women dressed in simple dresses and did not spend time on their looks or clothing. It was a matter of farm and family care. Practicality and purpose. They grew into their later years slowing down. Farm living is constant. Truly,...
BEAVERTON, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Rushed wildfire risk map recalled by Department of Forestry

Property owners in the high or extreme risk categories were suddenly faced with new regulations, including special building codes and fire-safe landscaping. The Oregon Department of Forestry recalled the use of its wildfire risk map on Thursday after public criticism that the online tool is causing home insurance rates to increase or not be available at all. The Department of Forestry removed the current iteration of the wildfire risk map from its online Oregon Explorer tool and withdrew notices to property owners in extreme and high-risk classifications that required some to make changes and improvements on buildings. "We will immediately...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Why you should give a darn about these dams

Michael J. Sykes: 'Our customer rates could jump by as much as 65%, according to that study.'The region's hydropower generation is its superpower. Hydropower represents 40% of Oregon's electric generation and almost 90% of the Northwest's renewable energy. As a result, the Pacific Northwest boasts the lowest-carbon electric grid in the U.S.A., the least costly renewable energy in the nation, and the lowest energy burden for low-income customers in the country. The lower Snake River dams are an important part of this equation. These four hydroelectric dams are located in Eastern Washington, but they provide millions of megawatt-hours...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Paralysis#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Opb
Columbia County Spotlight

Do we have enough water in Oregon? Depends who you ask

The survey reveals there is a gender divide when it comes to who thinks there is enough water.Ask a few Oregonians if their state has enough water to meet its needs and you may get some varying answers. The differing views on the question may be tilted based on where people live, or even their gender. Roughly half of all Oregonians (48%) agree there is enough water in Oregon to meet current needs while 37% disagree with this and 15% are unsure, according to a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit organization. This number...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

St. Helens work crews happy to wrap up summer paving projects

The summer paving only took a few weeks, but portions of five streets were identified for a full pavement overlay. It has been a long hot summer with plenty of 90 degree-plus days. But the summer doldrums didn't prevent St. Helens crews from completing a paving overlay and patching project that will make driving much smoother across town. It's routine for the Public Works Department to inspect streets and track pavement conditions and distresses. According to city officials, streets are chosen for paving and patchwork based on factors such as street condition, classification and coordination with other utility...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Survey: Disrespect, more than low pay, drives resignations

One in four Oregon workers have quit a job since start of pandemic, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey findsMore than a quarter of Oregonians have quit a job in the past two years, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found. Among Oregonians who quit their jobs, the most common reason why was that they felt disrespected at work. Some Oregonians said the pandemic pushed issues with their employers — or with work, as it exists in the country — under a spotlight. "It's a corporate entity, they don't really care about any of their...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Kristof gives over $1 million in political contributions before returning to NYT

Columnist gives remaining contributions to Oregon Strong, a new committee with personal ties.New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof will leave behind over $1 million in campaign contributions drawn from his derailed bid for Oregon governor, according to records of the Oregon Secretary of State. Kristof announced Monday that he would return to the newspaper where he spent 37 years, winning two Pulitzer Prizes. New York Times Opinion Editor Kathleen Kingsbury wrote on Monday that Kristof would resume his column in the fall, after he finishes a new memoir. She said that it would be a "step up" from running for...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Will salmon finally win this year?

Rocky Barker: 'Finally, there is a sign of hope for the fish even as Snake River salmon ... remain close to extinction.'For the last 35 years, I've been covering what we call the "salmon wars" in the Pacific Northwest, writing so many stories about salmon heading toward extinction that I've lost count. The decline occurred year by year while we spent $18 billion on what's politely called "mitigation." That meant building fish passages around dams without fish ladders or snatching fish from warming rivers and trucking them around dams before they died. Nothing has ever worked. The truth is that...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Manufacturing roadshow showcases OMIC RD

Oregon industry and political leaders toured the recently remodeled building.OMIC R&D was the second stop on a statewide "manufacturing roadshow" running this month. The Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Design facility recently underwent a multimillion-dollar remodel of its main building and has been steadily gaining new pieces of manufacturing equipment. The building holds close to $20 million in equipment, OMIC R&D business development manager Josh Koch estimated. The second building, which will focus on additive manufacturing, is currently under construction. A third building is in the early planning stages. The statewide tour, organized by Oregon Business and Industry and the Oregon Business Council, is visiting more than 20 businesses over two weeks "to showcase and promote Oregon businesses and educate policymakers and other leaders about the vital role that Oregon's diverse manufacturing sector has in driving our state and local economies." OMIC is the only Columbia County location for the tour. The roadshow will visit the Klamath Falls campus of the Oregon Institute of Technology, which is a core sponsor of OMIC. The tour will also visit multiple businesses that are OMIC members, including Daimler and Oregon Tool. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

U.S. House OKs semiconductor support in bill going to Biden

Oregon Democrat Bonamici got some other science priorities included in the final legislation.President Joe Biden is the final stop for legislation that the House passed Thursday, July 28, to boost federal aid for semiconductor manufacturing and research. The legislation (HR 4346) also contains other provisions sought by U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Beaverton to deal with ocean acidification, regional energy innovation and education in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. The bill passed on a vote of 243-187; 24 Republicans joined Democrats to vote for it. Bonamici and Oregon Democrats Earl Blumenauer of Portland, Peter DeFazio of Springfield and...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
468
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy