Move to 4A opens new opportunities for Scappoose, St. Helens

Both teams are returning to the lower classification after years of struggles at 5A.

Scappoose and St. Helens high schools are both making the move to 4A this fall.

For Scappoose, the return to the smaller classification takes place after only a few years in 5A. St. Helens, however, moved up and out of 4A more than 20 years ago.

Mary Schorn, Scappoose's new head volleyball coach, said she's looking forward to the return to 4A and the Cowapa League.

The Cowapa League will contain just five schools: the Astoria Fishermen, Scappoose Indians, Seaside Seagulls, St. Helens Lions and Tillamook Cheesemakers.

The competition will be strong and Scappoose will no longer "feel like the little guy in the league," Schorn said.

"Our school is (a) pretty decent size, but going to these schools in the 5A last year, I was a little nervous walking in because of the size," Schorn admitted.

In the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference, Scappoose was up against perennial powers like Wilsonville and La Salle Prep. Geographically, its closest rival besides St. Helens was Hillsboro.

School classifications from the Oregon School Activities Association are primarily determined by the number of students in grades 9-11.

By enrollment, St. Helens is the largest school in the Cowapa League and the second-largest school in the six 4A leagues or conferences as organized for the 2022-23 school year.

"I feel great about moving back to 4A because this is my home league. I know these places and the atmospheres at these schools," said Schorn.

As a student, Schorn attended Banks High School, a longtime Cowapa League school that is moving to 3A for this school year. Rainier is among Banks' new rivals in the Coastal Range League.

In the spring, both Scappoose and St. Helens' track and field teams participated in the Northwest Opener along with the schools they're joining in the Cowapa League.

Among boys' Cowapa League teams, Scappoose came out on top, and Astoria and Tillamook both beat St. Helens. Astoria and Tillamook beat Scappoose and St. Helens girls teams.

Neil Ford, co-head coach for St. Helens track and field, said this spring that the move to 4A was exciting.

"I believe it's the correct classification for us," Ford said.

Football leagues sometimes differ from the leagues formed for other sports. The 4A Special District 1 will include Scappoose and St. Helens, as well as the other three Cowapa League teams: Seaside, Tillamook and Astoria. The district will also include Milwaukie.

In team sports, both St. Helens and Scappoose have had little statewide success in recent years.

Scappoose hasn't won a state championship in a team sport since moving to 5A.

In the 2015-16 school year, Scappoose won the 4A state championships in girls soccer, boys basketball, and boys baseball. In 2017, Scappoose took home first in 4A boys golf.

Scappoose teams have taken home 11 state championships since 2000.

In the same time period, St. Helens has only taken three state wins. Two were in 5A: boys track and field in 2007 and volleyball in 2014.

St. Helens boys soccer has had a particularly rough run in 5A. In boys soccer, the Lions haven't won a league game in six years, according to OSAA records.

Most of the fall teams at both schools ended last season ranked in the bottom half of the Northwest Oregon Conference. Scappoose volleyball was in the bottom half of the eight NWOC teams since moving to 5A.

The move to 4A is expected to give both schools a better shot at winning more games and challenging for more titles.

{loadposition sub-article-02}