Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
CINCINNATI, OH
TODAY.com

Video of Ohio senior citizen doing karaoke performance at Goodwill goes viral

Deanna Mae Garvin has a song in her heart, and she decided to let it out during a recent shopping trip. Garvin went to a Goodwill store in Hamilton, Ohio, to look for a new karaoke machine. When an employee helped her get one off the shelf, they asked for Garvin to sing a song in return, and she was happy to pick up the microphone. Shopper John Schuerfranz noticed and filmed her performance, then posted it on Facebook — and the video has since gone viral.
HAMILTON, OH
moversmakers.org

Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund

A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 18–21

See groovy free concerts, attend the Midwest Black Family Reunion, watch tennis greats face off at the Western & Southern, see a new comedy show, run for charity, and celebrate the culture of Ukraine at these weekend events. This free summer concert series brings the groovy local band, self-described as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
DAYTON, KY
Travel Maven

This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy

Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
FAIRFIELD, OH
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm

In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Boone County Schools welcomes students back for 2022-2023

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - About 20,000 students are heading back to Boone County Schools Thursday morning for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Matthew Turner says the staff is excited to get started on another school year. “We're just excited to have our kids come back...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

