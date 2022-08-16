Read full article on original website
WKRC
Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
TODAY.com
Video of Ohio senior citizen doing karaoke performance at Goodwill goes viral
Deanna Mae Garvin has a song in her heart, and she decided to let it out during a recent shopping trip. Garvin went to a Goodwill store in Hamilton, Ohio, to look for a new karaoke machine. When an employee helped her get one off the shelf, they asked for Garvin to sing a song in return, and she was happy to pick up the microphone. Shopper John Schuerfranz noticed and filmed her performance, then posted it on Facebook — and the video has since gone viral.
moversmakers.org
Collins’ tragedy prompts health fund
A family tragedy has inspired Funk legend Bootsy Collins and his wife, Patti, to start a new initiative with Mercy Health. The Cincinnati native and his wife have established Kyle’s Fund, inspired by the loss of the Collins’ nephew, Kyle Willis, in 2011, at the age of 24.
WLWT 5
Million Fathers March: Fathers show support for Cincinnati Public Schools' students on first day
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' fathers showed support for students across the district Thursday. The thunderous applause from the Million Fathers March is a tradition that not only kicks off the year on the right foot, but invigorates the kids, parents and school staff. Educators say when fathers step...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Midwest Black Family Reunion has something for everyone
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Midwest Black Family Reunion returns to Sawyer Point for a 34th year on August 18. Spokeswoman Keeyana Avery talks about the events and what's going on during this big celebration.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 18–21
See groovy free concerts, attend the Midwest Black Family Reunion, watch tennis greats face off at the Western & Southern, see a new comedy show, run for charity, and celebrate the culture of Ukraine at these weekend events. This free summer concert series brings the groovy local band, self-described as...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo-goers could see new hippo calf Fritz on exhibit very soon
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Visitors to the Cincinnati Zoo could see the new hippo calf, Fritz, as early as Friday, August 18. Fritz checked out Hippo Cove again early on Thursday with mom, Bibi. Frtiz is weighing in at nearly 120 pounds. He was about 80 pounds just two weeks ago....
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky restaurant home to world's first chicken wing-cooking robot
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Whether it’s for fueling up to watch a football game or perfectly complimenting an ice cold beer, nothing quite hits the spot like the occasional order of chicken wings. It’s a staple comfort food most people are at least familiar with, but unless they’ve...
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
WKRC
Family of teen who died in crash will donate his organs in his honor
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A local student would have started his senior year at Simon Kenton High School Wednesday, but tragically died in a car accident. His mother said his legacy will live on through organ donation. It's the news a mother never wants to hear:. "All we had heard...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
WKRC
Why you should think twice about posting back-to-school pictures on social media
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Capturing the excitement of the first day of school is really important for many parents. But you could be putting your kids' information in the hands of predators in the process. Steve Smith, president of A Wired Family shares some steps to take when posting pictures of your children.
Millward promoted to weekday anchor; Buganski to anchor weekend evenings
Millward joined WCPO 9 as a reporter in 2014 and was promoted to anchor in 2017. He will anchor at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacist says unfair pay, poor work-life balance leading to staffing shortages at big chains
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Pharmacists have been called the most readily accessible health care providers, and have been on the front lines administering COVID-19 vaccines over the last few years. So many people depend on pharmacists, but much like other industries, pharmacies are facing staffing challenges. What You Need...
thexunewswire.com
Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!
This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Tortilleria Garcia Takes Cincinnati by Storm
In the last three years, Omar Garcia, owner of Tortilleria Garcia, has focused on spreading his love of the Mexican food he grew up on across the city. In addition to its original Springdale location, the restaurant now has shops in College Hill and Mason, a testament to the demand for Garcia’s handmade corn tortillas. He uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacan, Mexico, where his family ran a corn farm. And you can taste the freshness of this labor of love in every bite. Combine the tortillas with the rich protein in the carnitas and carne asada, and it’s a one-two punch of flavor. Mix and match with other options (shrimp, chicken, al pastor, etc.) for a combo platter or make it a burrito or a bowl. The choices are practically endless. Don’t forget to pile on the toppings—cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, the list goes on and on. With so many main course options, you might be tempted to skip the sides but that would be a real shame at this place. The corn chips with thick, creamy queso, in particular, are tasty enough to be a meal unto themselves. In fact, the queso is so good, you can buy it by the quart. Whatever you order, do yourself a favor and pair it with the deliciously refreshing hibiscus iced tea drink Jamaica (pronounced ha-MY-cah). We’re sure you’ll want that by the quart, too.
WKRC
Boone County Schools welcomes students back for 2022-2023
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - About 20,000 students are heading back to Boone County Schools Thursday morning for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Matthew Turner says the staff is excited to get started on another school year. “We're just excited to have our kids come back...
