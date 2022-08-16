ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'There’s no excuses': Browns WR Anthony Schwartz works through drop struggles

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0bt0_0hJko7R500

On Friday in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz had a very tough night, dropping two passes from quarterback Deshaun Watson that were on target and stalling the offense in the first few series. It's an issue Schwartz is aware of, not making excuses for, and is working hard to improve upon.

"It was a pretty rough night. Things didn’t go the way we planned to, things didn’t go the way I planned it to," Schwartz said of the Friday preseason matchup in Jacksonville. "It’s the first game, it’s the preseason, just supposed to learn from each game and just take that and dump it onto the next one."

While Schwartz isn't being too hard on himself, he's also plenty accountable for his poor performance in that game.

The first pass of the game went to Schwartz, and Watson sailed it. It was a tough pass, but one Schwartz knows is the name of the game, especially in Watson's first game action since January 2021.

"I kind of ran my route a little bit shorter than I should have. But I think it was just kind of a—can’t really explain it, just kind of an overthrow. Overthrows happen, first play," Schwartz explained. "I’m not going to speak for Deshaun, but it was his first play in almost two years. I can’t really say anything for what happened on it."

But after that bad pass, Watson found Schwartz in the numbers. The receiver couldn't bring it in.

"I just dropped it. It’s unexplainable, there’s no excuses for it, I just dropped the ball," Schwartz said.

Despite the drops, Schwartz said his teammates were supportive.

"I just felt down and [Watson] just came to me and said, ‘We got you. I’m still coming to you.’ It felt really good. It kind of uplifted me a little bit and just helped me even more to know what I’ve got to work on," Schwartz said.

That work has been ongoing at practice since, with Schwartz working on his pass catching technique and focusing on getting out of his own head.

"I just set myself to catch more balls, catch more balls in the positions that aren’t as natural. Kind of that little in between area, catch more there, get more reps there knowing that’s where most balls are going to be thrown, kind of that in between area. Just repping those and keep on repping it," Schwartz said. "Again, there’s no excuses for me dropping the ball but I can see how I was probably a little too into my head, pretty much pressing and not letting the game come to me and I think that’s a thing I need to work on and get back as far as that part, mentally.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski noticed the work Schwartz has done to bounce back from Friday's performance and hone in on the areas he needs to improve.

Part of that work, Stefanski says, simply means letting the bad days go and looking forward to the next opportunity—a task he believes Schwartz has done well.

“He's done a great job out here. He's very accountable to himself and his teammates. He's excited to get back to work," Stefanski said. "I think the big thing for any of us when we drop a pass, make a bad call or whatever it is, you have to move on. You can’t dwell on those type of things. I think he has done a nice job of moving on because that is part of being a receiver is moving past those type of plays.”

The Browns third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Schwartz still has a lot to prove. He's quick, that's for sure, but to be a good burner in the NFL you have to have solid hands. That work will continue in individual drills and team matchups, and should see a jump when the Philadelphia Eagles come to town for joint practices Thursday and Friday.

With the first round of roster cuts done, Schwartz has come out unscathed. But such is the nature of the NFL that no spot on the roster is promised and the competition will only get fiercer. Schwartz knows there's work to be done and sees the improvement in himself in the past year—improvement that he hopes continues and keeps him on this roster for years to come.

"I’d probably say it’s like two times better than when I got here. And that’s still scratching the barrel of where I know I need to be and where I think I can be," Schwartz said. "If I’m able to get two times better every year, I feel like the sky's the limit."

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment

The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day

The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett in Week 1?

Rookie Kenny Pickett might be making a move in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback derby. The 2022 first-round pick took snaps with the first team at practice on Tuesday, perhaps suggesting that Pickett could be their starter right away. Colin Cowherd is hoping that the Steelers make Pickett the opening-week starter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#American Football
Yardbarker

Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line

Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy