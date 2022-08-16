Read full article on original website
USC Gamecock
Local thrift stores offer clothes, community for Columbia area
Whether you are an incoming first-year student at USC or have one final year before graduation, everyone seems to need new clothes for the new school year. However, many are unsure where to find affordable options close to campus. Below are five great thrift spots that can help you stay...
WLTX.com
Reward offered in murder of Sumter man
Collins, owner of Collins Tree Service in Sumter, South Carolina, was found deceased in his home on the morning of July 7, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide.
WLTX.com
Richland One Offers Golden Activities Passes for Senior Citizens
Senior citizens in Richland One can attend most athletic events for free. Here's how.
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
WIS-TV
Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman. Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna took some of...
Columbia Star
Homeless in Columbia: What a Mess
The results are in from my previous editorial in the Columbia Star dated June 10, 2022: “Homeless on the Streets of Columbia: Who is to blame?,” and the reality of the situation is now very clear to me. The answer…..Everybody. I have heard from so many people...
Local Camden artist hoping to bring color to the buildings of the city
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week
Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday. The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.
WIS-TV
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday. Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours. “We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College. Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is...
WIS-TV
Woman shot on N. Main St. in Columbia, evidence collected by investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on the 5100 block of N. Main St. is under investigation by the Columbia Police Department. Police say a woman received a non-life threatening injury to the lower body. According to investigators, ballistic evidence has been collected from the scene and a witness has...
wach.com
Cause of fire at The Grand on Main identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Officials say they've identified the cause of a fire at The Grand on Main in Columbia that has closed the restaurant temporarily. Officials from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department believe that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oven, which ignited grease in the exhaust hood, officials said.
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Former deputy will not face criminal prosecution after viral video. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS...
WLTX.com
Artist creating murals all around Camden
Colt Shirley has been living in Camden all his life. Now he's painting murals throughout his hometown.
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
holycitysinner.com
Florence’s Launches Back-to-School Special and New Menu Items
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen has launched a new Back-to-School special and new menu items. The restaurant’s Back-to-School Bucket, complete with nine pieces of crispy fried chicken and a bottle of their housemade hot sauce (right), is now available for $20. Southern sides like collards, pimento cheese grits, and Charleston red rice are available à la carte for an additional cost.
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
abccolumbia.com
USPS hosting Job Fairs in the Midlands for various positions
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The United States Postal Service is looking to hire new team members in the Midlands. According to the Postal Service, Post Offices in Camden, Kershaw, Lexington, Irmo, Chapin, Batesburg and West Columbia are hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for the positions of Rural Carrier Associates (RCA), Assistant Rural Carriers (ARC), and City Carrier Assistants (CCA) Postal Support Employee (PSE) and Laborer Custodial.
WTGS
Looking for answers: Midlands mother battles landlord over roaches, no electricity or AC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Tameka Crosdale and her family have been renting a home on Longwood Road in Columbia since October of last year. Crosdale tells WACH FOX News shortly after she moved in , she began to notice dozens of roaches throughout the house. I’m sorry but I...
