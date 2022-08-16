ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WDTN

DPS students transported to wrong schools; meeting addresses first day disaster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Dayton Public Schools transportation leaders spoke at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, calling the first day of school “horrific” for some families. They say some kids were transported to wrong schools or left waiting at bus stops for over two hours. “Today, kids were going to wrong schools because […]
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
WKRC

Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
High School Football PRO

Middletown, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Loveland football team will have a game with Middletown on August 17, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Middletown .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Food festivals, events celebrate seasonal ingredients

Local food festivals working to leverage the seasonal flavors of the moment are popping up steadily through August headed into fall. Fresh fruit, vegetables and cultural food celebrations capitalizing on good weather and even better ingredients are flush this month with plenty of opportunities to experience a wide variety of flavors, preparations and vibes.
dayton.com

The Vault Event Center closes in Miamisburg

A Miamisburg event center housed inside a former bank announced today on its Facebook page it has closed. “Absolutely breaks my heart to have to say that The Vault Event Center is officially closed,” said owner Melissa Climer in the Facebook post. Climer said in the post she “will...
Fox 19

NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
WKRC

Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
WKRC

Man shot while playing dice in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in the West End overnight. It happened at 3 a.m. Friday on Linn Street at Livingston Street. Police say a man in his 40s was playing dice at the corner when he was shot two times. He was taken to UC...
dayton.com

Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors

Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
dayton.com

Beloved downtown optical business to close in Fire Blocks District

Downtown Dayton Optical is closing after more than 13 years of operation in the Fire Blocks District, which patrons say is a big loss for a busy section of the city that has been recently transformed by small, independent businesses like the affordable eyewear shop. The Dayton Daily News was...
DAYTON, OH

