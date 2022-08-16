Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
How is the Omaha Police Department reacting to an August spike in violent crime?
Four people were injured in shooting and cutting incidents on Wednesday in Omaha. Police say they're seeing a spike in violent crimes.
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
WOWT
Omaha police talk about plans to deal with outbreak of violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the shooting and killing that’s caused an outbreak of violence in the city. Police are making progress in rounding up suspects. Omaha police say they have made some arrests and have suspects in four of the five homicides.
iheart.com
Murder suspect is ordered to be held without bond
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man accused of gunning down a woman last week makes his first court appearance. On Tuesday, a Douglas County judge ordered that 20 year old Davon Brown be held without bond in connection to the shooting death of 26 year old Shalonna Houston. Friday morning, Omaha Police officers were called to the Florence Towers Omaha Housing Authority apartment building near Florence Boulevard and Browne Street for a shooting. Once on the scene, officers found Houston dead from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.
klin.com
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces drug charges
A 21-year-old West Point man was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Jose Salazar received a sentence of 151 months’ prison time with a five-year term of supervised release to follow. Officials said in on April 19, 2021,...
WOWT
Exclusive: Father of victim in Florence Tower shooting speaks out against recent violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police continue their investigations into the slew of recent homicides. While they’ve arrested two of the four wanted suspects, the family of one of the victims says that’s only half the battle. “I just want them to know that she was caring and...
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
klkntv.com
Inmate serving one-year sentence dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 59-year-old inmate died on Monday at a Lincoln hospital, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Jack Talbitzer, 59, was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivering and possessing a controlled substance out of Dodge County. Talbitzer had been serving out his sentence...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
WOWT
Omaha police tackling gang violence
A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign to inspire early childhood educators. The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. Controversial abortion petition in Bellevue. Updated: 8 hours ago. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt...
westerniowatoday.com
Two arrested on drug, child endangerment and other charges in Pottawattamie County
(Crescent) Two people were arrested on drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Pottawattamie County Tuesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Ashley Nichole Blank of Clarinda was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment, Possession of Contraband on the grounds of a Correctional Facility, and two counts of Camping Violation on Public Lands. She was also cited for expired registration on a travel trailer. 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon Jr. of Council Bluffs was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Child Endangerment and Providing False Information (He told Deputies his name was “Justin”).
WOWT
Omaha family accused of July 4 attack appears in court
Despite the rain, students gave a warm welcome to their peers as they were dropped off for the first day. Mandatory cuts are coming for many people using the Colorado River for water. Study recommends Farnam Street changes. Updated: 7 hours ago. The City of Omaha plans to change the...
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
iheart.com
Omaha Police chief addresses recent spike in violent crime
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Police Chief releases a statement on Wednesday addressing the recent uptick in violent crime. “The Omaha Police Department is entrenched in addressing the recent spike in violence in our community. We are working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep our community safe by redeploying our resources and bolstering our response with the assistance of our law enforcement partners. Spikes in violent crime are not uncommon and the OPD has a game plan to intervene; it is important to note that 2022 has been a low year for homicides, even considering the current spike. I want to thank our community partners for assisting us in getting a handle on the spike in violent crime and to Crime Stoppers for the tips we have been receiving.” - Chief Todd Schmaderer.
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people and damaged vehicles and a business. OPD said officers were dispatched to the area of 56th Street and Ames Avenue on Wednesday 12:04 a.m. after several people called reporting gunshots. Officers said they found a...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who injured someone early Wednesday morning in a neighborhood east of Interstate 480. A 29-year-old man was cut during an attack around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday near 27th and Leavenworth streets, according to an Omaha Police report. The man said his attacker was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
columbuscountynews.com
Stolen Dog Heading Home to Cornhusker State
Detectives searching for stolen property found some furry contraband that will soon be heading to his rightful home. Gus the Yorkie dog was turned over to investigators while they were looking for stolen property at 29 Cedar St., Hallsboro. Joshua Alan Henrikson, 37 and Kaley Henrikson, 35, were arrested Aug. 5 on fugitive warrants from Cass County, Nebraska. The couple allegedly took silver, a firearm and Gus, then fled to Hallsboro, the sheriff’s office said.
