Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Palmer Rd Bridge Close for 8-month Replacement in Denville & RandolphMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Newly Restored Historic Morris Canal Opens with Wharton Celebrations Aug. 20Morristown MinuteWharton, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Contractor's truck stolen from parking deck at Stroud Mall
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. A contractor working at...
Times News
Woman injured in Summit Hill crash
A woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash at the top of the Lansford-Summit Hill hill (Route 902) shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle reportedly was traveling up the hill from Lansford toward Summit Hill when it went off the right side of the road and flipped onto its roof. The woman inside was transported by helicopter to a trauma center. Summit Hill Fire Department, Lansford Fire Department and Lehighton Ambulance responded. Krajcirik’s Automotive also was at the scene to clean up the wreckage. The investigating police officer is Chief Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208
Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal fire in home north of Lehigh Valley, police say
A person was found dead Wednesday morning after police and firefighters responded to a fire in a home in Monroe County, authorities say. The fire was first reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, a county emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. There was an...
Alert Issued For Possibly Confused Missing Quakertown Man
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help in finding a possibly confused missing man. Adam Smith, 39, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 in the area of Front Street and Park Avenue, Quakertown police said. Police described Smith as being six feet tall weighing...
Drunk driver sentenced for killing man in DUI crash
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Wayne County man was sentenced on Thursday for causing the death of another motorist in a DUI crash. District Attorney A.G. Howell announced Anthony Martin Barry, age 60, was sentenced to no less than seven years in state prison and no more than 14 years for causing the death of […]
Police identify woman found dead in Monroe County house fire
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning identified the 44-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday morning in a house fire in Monroe County. The cause and manner of Lisandra Ortiz’s death are still pending, the county coroner said. The fire was reported at 7:10 a.m. in a home in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver Hurt As School Bus Crashes Into Utility Pole In Warren County, State Police Say
A school bus driver was hurt after slamming into a utility pole in Warren County, state police said. The bus was traveling on Buckhorn Drive in White Township when it struck a utility pole just after 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com. The driver...
Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say
A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said. Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
sauconsource.com
Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm
A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prison term for deadly DUI crash in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from New York who admitted to a DUI crash that killed a man on a scooter has been sentenced to prison time. Anthony Barry, 60, from Queens, New York, will spend seven to 14 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed Charles Schroedel from Hawley.
Trio Nabbed After Crashing Stolen Bentley, Initiating Foot Chase In Morris County, Police Say
Three suspects were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and fleeing from officers in Morris County, authorities said. Officers responded to the crash near North Main Street, Route 15 and Brentwood Gardens in Wharton around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, police said. The suspects then fled on foot but...
Teen girl struck, injured after running in front of LANTA bus, cops say
A 15-year-old girl was injured Saturday night after Hellertown police say she ran out in front of a LANTA bus and was hit. The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Main Street between Water and Penn streets, police Cpl. John Donato said. The 15-year-old was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas
EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
Interstate 81 near Moosic back open after crash
MOOSIC, Pa. — Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County is back open after a crash. Emergency officials say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the Moosic exit (180). Traffic is backed up. There's no word if anyone is injured or how many cars are involved. This...
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
sauconsource.com
Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store
An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0