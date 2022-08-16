ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushkill, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Contractor's truck stolen from parking deck at Stroud Mall

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are looking for the person who stole a contractor's truck from a parking deck at a mall in the Poconos. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent to the Stroud Mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported theft. A contractor working at...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Woman injured in Summit Hill crash

A woman was seriously injured in a one vehicle crash at the top of the Lansford-Summit Hill hill (Route 902) shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle reportedly was traveling up the hill from Lansford toward Summit Hill when it went off the right side of the road and flipped onto its roof. The woman inside was transported by helicopter to a trauma center. Summit Hill Fire Department, Lansford Fire Department and Lehighton Ambulance responded. Krajcirik’s Automotive also was at the scene to clean up the wreckage. The investigating police officer is Chief Todd Woodward of the Summit Hill Police Department. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Rush-Hour Pileup Closes Route 208

Four vehicles in all were involved in a rush-hour pileup that kept a stretch of northbound Route 208 closed for an hour, authorities said. An inattentive driver merging onto the northbound highway from Russell Avenue caused the chain-reaction crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.
WYCKOFF, NJ
Pocono Update

Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drunk driver sentenced for killing man in DUI crash

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Wayne County man was sentenced on Thursday for causing the death of another motorist in a DUI crash. District Attorney A.G. Howell announced Anthony Martin Barry, age 60, was sentenced to no less than seven years in state prison and no more than 14 years for causing the death of […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Teen Hit by Bus on Main Street in Hellertown, Police Confirm

A 15-year-old girl suffered moderate injuries when she was struck by a Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) bus in the 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday at around 8 p.m., according to a borough police officer who shared an update on the accident with a local mediat outlet Tuesday.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing man known to visit Easton, Bethlehem areas

EASTON, Pa. - Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a man missing from Easton. Justin Little, 31, was last seen Sunday at his home in Easton, police said. He was reported missing on Wednesday. He drives a black 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Pennsylvania license plate LSE-9259. He's about...
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Interstate 81 near Moosic back open after crash

MOOSIC, Pa. — Interstate 81 south in Lackawanna County is back open after a crash. Emergency officials say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday near the Moosic exit (180). Traffic is backed up. There's no word if anyone is injured or how many cars are involved. This...
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Four accused of beating man with metal bat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store

An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
