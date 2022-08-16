ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Fox News

Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer

A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
Agriculture Online

Biogas incentives favor factory farms, critics say

Manure digesters are among the best-known ways for feedlots and dairy farms to capture greenhouse gas emissions and, in some cases, sell biomethane as a fuel. The climate, healthcare, and tax law signed this week by President Biden offers a new incentive to the biogas industry at the same time that the environmental credentials of on-farm digesters are being questioned.
Investigate Midwest

Climate, healthcare package becomes law

This story was originally published by DTN/The Progressive Farmer through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill focusing on climate change and health care that includes significant spending for USDA conservation and rural renewable energy programs.
bloomberglaw.com

California Fast Food Bill Inches US Toward Bargaining by Sector

California is poised to enact a new method of boosting pay and improving job conditions for fast-food workers, and in the meantime has the potential to nudge European-style sectoral bargaining—or something like it—closer to playing a meaningful role in the US labor market. A bill (AB 257) pending...
Akron Beacon Journal

Letters: Concern about plan for apartments on Akron-owned land; boost solar, wind power

Speaking up about apartment proposal In a city wherein we experience record-high eviction rates, Akron leadership is currently considering selling parcels of land at the White Pond Office Park to a developer who at a July 11 City Council meeting suggested that rent in the proposed units would range from $1,800 to $2,300 per month. This figure is not only staggering when one considers that median gross rent in Akron is approximately $795, but also that the...
Investopedia

Why a Former Top Sustainability Investor Says the Industry is a Dangerous Fraud

Welcome to the Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing team is headed in the future. On this week's show, don't call it a comeback—at least not yet—but renewable energy stocks and ETFs are on the move up and to the right. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and an uptick in the broader stock market has brought green energy stocks back to life, and the money is spreading into private companies as well. We'll name some names. And speaking of naming names, we'll hear from one of the top former leaders of sustainability investing in the industry who dropped it all, dropped out and dropped a multipart essay on why the sustainable investing industry is a fraud. Tariq Fancy joins the show for an explosive interview.
NBC News

FDA moves to allow hearing aids sold without prescriptions

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it is allowing hearing aids to be made available over the counter without the need for costly medical exams or prescriptions. The FDA’s move establishes a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that can be sold directly to consumers. It only applies to hearing devices for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems, excluding devices for more severe hearing loss, which will still require a prescription.
pymnts

As Remote Work Goes Global, Paying Workers Gets Complex

As the idea of a permanently remote workforce gains acceptance after two years of COVID-enforced telecommuting, it isn’t exactly surprising that companies that started looking for talent beyond their own offices and cities are now looking beyond their own borders. According to PYMNTS’ “Cross-Border Payroll And Contractor Payments Report,”...
Fast Company

How smart business leaders can combat inflation and recession worries

With inflation shifting from non-existent to a 40-year high in a matter of months, many business leaders are quickly starting to tighten the belt. Combine that with the largest European war in 75 years, and the upcoming U.S. midterm elections in a highly partisan political and cultural environment, and it’s clear leaders will have to navigate many unknowns over the next several months. While all the experts weigh in on the final outcome, it’s really anyone’s guess what the overall impact will be on the economy.
topwirenews.com

The US makes hearing aids over-the-counter to reduce costs – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR

Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available to tens of millions of Americans for the first time, officials said Tuesday, bringing prices down from $5,000 a pair. “For many Americans suffering from hearing loss, safe, effective, and high-quality hearing aids have been unaffordable,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters in a briefing.
