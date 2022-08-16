Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
FOXBusiness
Largest energy industry group warns of Dem inflation bill's impact: 'Going to harm the American consumer'
The American Petroleum Institute (API), the largest fossil fuel industry group in the U.S., explained its opposition to Democrats' inflation bill, arguing it will do more harm than good. The API said it opposed several tax increases impacting the U.S. oil and gas industry included in the Inflation Reduction Act,...
The spending bill will cut emissions, but marginalized groups feel they were sold out
The Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest ever investment to tackle climate change. But there are signs that it could reinforce existing environmental inequalities.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options for SNAP Users Everywhere
The addition of a new third-party payment provider to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be good news for grocers that want to accept digital payments for purchases -- and good news...
These 15 industries still desperately need to fill jobs right now as the labor shortage rages on
Some sectors, like warehousing and storage, have fully rebounded and then some. Others, like travel agencies, remain a long way from recovery.
Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids in bid to lower costs, increase access
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday moved to allow the sale of hearing aids without a prescription or audiology exam, a decision designed to make hearing aids cheaper and easier to buy for an estimated 30 million U.S. adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. The over-the-counter hearing aid should be available to consumers as soon as October.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Agriculture Online
Biogas incentives favor factory farms, critics say
Manure digesters are among the best-known ways for feedlots and dairy farms to capture greenhouse gas emissions and, in some cases, sell biomethane as a fuel. The climate, healthcare, and tax law signed this week by President Biden offers a new incentive to the biogas industry at the same time that the environmental credentials of on-farm digesters are being questioned.
Climate, healthcare package becomes law
This story was originally published by DTN/The Progressive Farmer through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill focusing on climate change and health care that includes significant spending for USDA conservation and rural renewable energy programs.
bloomberglaw.com
California Fast Food Bill Inches US Toward Bargaining by Sector
California is poised to enact a new method of boosting pay and improving job conditions for fast-food workers, and in the meantime has the potential to nudge European-style sectoral bargaining—or something like it—closer to playing a meaningful role in the US labor market. A bill (AB 257) pending...
Letters: Concern about plan for apartments on Akron-owned land; boost solar, wind power
Speaking up about apartment proposal In a city wherein we experience record-high eviction rates, Akron leadership is currently considering selling parcels of land at the White Pond Office Park to a developer who at a July 11 City Council meeting suggested that rent in the proposed units would range from $1,800 to $2,300 per month. This figure is not only staggering when one considers that median gross rent in Akron is approximately $795, but also that the...
Investopedia
Why a Former Top Sustainability Investor Says the Industry is a Dangerous Fraud
Welcome to the Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia, and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing team is headed in the future. On this week's show, don't call it a comeback—at least not yet—but renewable energy stocks and ETFs are on the move up and to the right. The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and an uptick in the broader stock market has brought green energy stocks back to life, and the money is spreading into private companies as well. We'll name some names. And speaking of naming names, we'll hear from one of the top former leaders of sustainability investing in the industry who dropped it all, dropped out and dropped a multipart essay on why the sustainable investing industry is a fraud. Tariq Fancy joins the show for an explosive interview.
FDA moves to allow hearing aids sold without prescriptions
The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it is allowing hearing aids to be made available over the counter without the need for costly medical exams or prescriptions. The FDA’s move establishes a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that can be sold directly to consumers. It only applies to hearing devices for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems, excluding devices for more severe hearing loss, which will still require a prescription.
As Remote Work Goes Global, Paying Workers Gets Complex
As the idea of a permanently remote workforce gains acceptance after two years of COVID-enforced telecommuting, it isn’t exactly surprising that companies that started looking for talent beyond their own offices and cities are now looking beyond their own borders. According to PYMNTS’ “Cross-Border Payroll And Contractor Payments Report,”...
Fast Company
How smart business leaders can combat inflation and recession worries
With inflation shifting from non-existent to a 40-year high in a matter of months, many business leaders are quickly starting to tighten the belt. Combine that with the largest European war in 75 years, and the upcoming U.S. midterm elections in a highly partisan political and cultural environment, and it’s clear leaders will have to navigate many unknowns over the next several months. While all the experts weigh in on the final outcome, it’s really anyone’s guess what the overall impact will be on the economy.
topwirenews.com
The US makes hearing aids over-the-counter to reduce costs – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available to tens of millions of Americans for the first time, officials said Tuesday, bringing prices down from $5,000 a pair. “For many Americans suffering from hearing loss, safe, effective, and high-quality hearing aids have been unaffordable,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters in a briefing.
