Read full article on original website
Related
holycitysinner.com
Florence’s Launches Back-to-School Special and New Menu Items
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen has launched a new Back-to-School special and new menu items. The restaurant’s Back-to-School Bucket, complete with nine pieces of crispy fried chicken and a bottle of their housemade hot sauce (right), is now available for $20. Southern sides like collards, pimento cheese grits, and Charleston red rice are available à la carte for an additional cost.
Thousands attend PSRC’s back-to-school event
LUMBERTON — More than two thousand people attended Saturday the Back to School Community Kick Off Event hosted by the Public Schools of
wpde.com
Public backlash led to Florence Co. Council rescinding vote to place monument at museum
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council members rescinded a vote Thursday to place a monument honoring a Confederate era leader at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence. The vote to not place it on public property followed public backlash, including a statement from the Florence Branch...
wpde.com
Latta group hosting 3 day event to help fight internet crimes against children
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A group out of Latta is hosting a three-day event this month on internet crimes against children. Retired State Law Enforcement Officer and pastor Paul Gasque were instrumental in heading up the event. Gasque said internet crimes against children are an issue that really impacts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
Florence County Council rescinds vote to put Confederate statue on public property
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Council on Thursday unanimously rescinded its vote to put a Confederate statue on public property. Council received outrage from the public and the Florence Branch of the NAACP after its decision last month to put a statue of William W. Harllee and his daughter, Florence in the […]
WIS-TV
Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman. Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna took some of...
luxury-houses.net
Experience Resort Style Living in this $2.05M Classically Elegant Estate in Elgin
The Estate in Elgin is a luxurious home offering numerous living spaces with a formal dining room, great room of natural light, spacious gourmet kitchen with keeping room and eat-in area, dual recreation rooms, lower level living room, office, cinema room and more now available for sale. This home located at 8 Beaver Ridge Ct, Elgin, South Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,746 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen Yip – Yip Premier Real Estate LLC (Phone: 803 388-8798) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Elgin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Marlboro County community cleans up damage following storm
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The McColl community of Marlboro County spent much of Tuesday cleaning up damage from Monday's storm. Heavy rains and high winds knocked down trees, overturned sheds, caused power outages and some flooding. A tree went through Lorene Caulder's home on Horseshoe Circle in McColl.
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office Incident Reports through June 25
June 19 - Burglar Alarm – Silent, Gates St., Kingstree. • Shooting/Gun Shot Wound(s), Tomlinson St. • Civil Welfare Check, Promised Land Rd., Kingstree. • Break-In, I.M. Graham Rd. • Civil Harassment, I.M. Graham Rd., Lake City. • Larceny, US Hwy. 521, Andrews. • Animal Complaint/Barking Dog(s), Big Bay...
cityofflorence.com
Intersection Improvement Construction on East Palmetto Street and Church Street
Intersection improvement construction has started at E. Palmetto Street and Church Street. These improvements include a new turn lane on west bound E. Palmetto, to north bound Church Street; improved pedestrian crossings; and resurfacing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
Darlington Raceway to host Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy for charity
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington Raceway will host the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Champions Trophy Tour as part of Track for Laps for Charity on Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offers fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the track...
wpde.com
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
The Post and Courier
Richland County election director resigns without giving reason
COLUMBIA — Richland County's election director submitted a letter of resignation after two years in the position. The county's Board of Voter Registration & Elections chose Alexandria Stephens for the job in June 2020 after a year of searching for someone to fill the historically troubled position. Stephens' resignation...
Reward offered in murder of Sumter man
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the murder of Stephen Collins. Collins, owner of Collins Tree Service in Sumter, was found deceased in his home on the morning of July 7, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide.
wpde.com
Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
Missing Timmonsville man found dead
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
Comments / 0