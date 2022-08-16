ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
holycitysinner.com

Florence’s Launches Back-to-School Special and New Menu Items

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen has launched a new Back-to-School special and new menu items. The restaurant’s Back-to-School Bucket, complete with nine pieces of crispy fried chicken and a bottle of their housemade hot sauce (right), is now available for $20. Southern sides like collards, pimento cheese grits, and Charleston red rice are available à la carte for an additional cost.
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartsville, SC
Government
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Society
WLTX.com

Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman. Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Deanna took some of...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
luxury-houses.net

Experience Resort Style Living in this $2.05M Classically Elegant Estate in Elgin

The Estate in Elgin is a luxurious home offering numerous living spaces with a formal dining room, great room of natural light, spacious gourmet kitchen with keeping room and eat-in area, dual recreation rooms, lower level living room, office, cinema room and more now available for sale. This home located at 8 Beaver Ridge Ct, Elgin, South Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,746 square feet of living spaces. Call Karen Yip – Yip Premier Real Estate LLC (Phone: 803 388-8798) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Rice#Dj#Parade
wpde.com

Marlboro County community cleans up damage following storm

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The McColl community of Marlboro County spent much of Tuesday cleaning up damage from Monday's storm. Heavy rains and high winds knocked down trees, overturned sheds, caused power outages and some flooding. A tree went through Lorene Caulder's home on Horseshoe Circle in McColl.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
LUGOFF, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Richland County election director resigns without giving reason

COLUMBIA — Richland County's election director submitted a letter of resignation after two years in the position. The county's Board of Voter Registration & Elections chose Alexandria Stephens for the job in June 2020 after a year of searching for someone to fill the historically troubled position. Stephens' resignation...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Reward offered in murder of Sumter man

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the murder of Stephen Collins. Collins, owner of Collins Tree Service in Sumter, was found deceased in his home on the morning of July 7, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Florence County 911 dispatchers getting pay raises

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dispatchers with the Florence County 911 Emergency Operations Center (EOC) are getting a pretty, significant pay raise followed by a vote Thursday from Florence County Council members. Council voted unanimously to provide roughly $300,000 to the EOC to fund the raises. EOC management sent...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Timmonsville man found dead

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Timmonsville man who was last seen Sunday was found dead Tuesday evening, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Jasper Mckithen was last seen on Tanyard Street in a blue Chevrolet Sonic, according to police. The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy