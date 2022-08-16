Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Grant funding for humanities projects includes three in Charlottesville
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three Charlottesville-area programs are among more than 200 humanities projects that have received grant funding. The National Endowment for the Humanities announced $31.5 million in grants for 226 projects on Tuesday. According to a release, these grants will support a variety of programs, from research, education,...
cbs19news
Grant funding for law-related projects such as access, fair representation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several organizations across Virginia have received grant funding for law-related projects. The Virginia Law Foundation announced nearly $550,000 in funding to two dozen organizations on Wednesday. According to a release, these grants go to initiatives and nonprofits across the Commonwealth that align with the foundation’s...
Public Fish & Oyster
Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
cbs19news
Head of Elk Hill named new GCPS director of Student Services
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County Public Schools has a new director of Student Services. The division announced the hiring of Dawn Gillette on Thursday. According to a release, she comes to Greene County after being the Head of School and Assistant Head of School at Elk Hill Charlottesville School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
CFD earns accreditation from CFAI
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department has earned accreditation from an international organization. According to a release, the Commission on Fire Accreditation International presented CFD with Accredited Agency status for meeting criteria through the CFAI's voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. CFD is one of more than 300...
cbs19news
ACPS holds gathering to kick off the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At the Ting Pavilion on Tuesday morning, Albemarle County Public Schools held an employee convocation. There were nine speakers sharing stories and inspiration related to the importance of public education. "Megan Wood asked me if I would speak today," said Kevin Sauer, the head coach...
cbs19news
Free haircuts and school supplies at Back to School Bash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- With school starting soon, no parent wants to send their children with messy hair. Parents will have the opportunity to take their children to receive a free haircut. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia is hosting a back-to-school bash. Haircuts, shoes, and school supplies,...
wmra.org
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Louisa Biz Expo coming up
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for this year’s Louisa Biz Expo. The business-to-business expo will take place Sept. 15 at Fifty-Third Winery and Vineyards. Part of the expo will allow local businesses to network while another part will help...
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools still looking to fill majority of bus driving staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is scrambling to fix an urgent problem: As of Friday, August 12, It only has nine bus drivers, and school starts Wednesday, Aug. 24. CCS says it needs a total of 31 drivers. “We are well below what we need in order to...
WSLS
Danville woman wins Miss Virginia Volunteer, to compete in Miss Volunteer America
LYNCHBURG, Va. – This role model took home the big title. On Saturday, Kate Clatterbuck was named Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023 at the Miss Virginia Volunteer 2022 Pageant Finals Night, a release by Michael King, the Miss Virginia Volunteer Marketing Director said. The pageant was held at the Academy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Spotted lanternfly season is here
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Summer may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the summer pests will be disappearing. The spotted lanternfly, which is an invasive species, is late summer, hitch-hiking bug. They can be extremely damaging to native plants and trees they nest on that are economically important to Virginia.
NBC12
Hanover School Board public comment meeting becomes tense ahead of transgender bathroom policy vote
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night’s Hanover County School Board meeting was packed with community members on both sides ready to speak on the proposed transgender bathroom and locker room policy but became tense early on. It was the same amount of people if not more who turned out...
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
wmra.org
Augusta County prices two options for courthouse
In November, Augusta County citizens will vote on whether to rebuild their courthouse currently located in Staunton, or build a new one in Verona. Now, there's a price tag for each option. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors announced in a press conference on Wednesday...
NBC 29 News
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
hburgcitizen.com
Swayne’s resignation sets up interim appointment to school board; Virginia sends district $2.5 million in construction funds
Nick Swayne, the longtime city school board member who had been the board’s chairman, officially resigned, setting off a chain of events to fill his seat until a special election in November 2023. “I have cherished my time on the board, working with all of the wonderful staff, faculty,...
cbs19news
Organizations offering free haircuts for kids ahead of return to school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, several local organizations are teaming up to help kids feel and look ready for school. This Sunday, the Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement is working with 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, House of Cuts Barber Studio, the Uhuru Foundation, Peace in the Streets, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia to offer haircuts.
Comments / 0