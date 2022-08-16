ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2now.com

Love is in the art at the Saint Louis Art Fair

ST. LOUIS — For the 29th year, the Saint Louis Art Fair is in downtown Clayton. This St. Louis tradition hosts the top artists from around the country. This year you will get to see over 180 artists, including some from St. Louis. Plus sip on some wine eats...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Union Elementary School

Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after …. Man shot at Schnucks in north St. Louis. When will new COVID booster be...
UNION, MO
FOX2now.com

Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

It's a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. Water main breaks causes boil order in Collinsville, …. Shooting injures one teen, kills another in St. Louis. Remembering St. Louis’ role in space race as NASA …. Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri prepare for cookie …. Chic-Fil-A tests...
KIMMSWICK, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: National Roller Coaster Day

When it comes to roller coasters, which do you prefer - wooden or steel?. Stiffer competition leads to a decline in customer …. Faster internet is coming when the government locates …. U.S. falls into housing recession as mortgage rates …. Thousands gather on 36th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s …...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

August is Wellness month learn from the House of Routine

ST. LOUIS — Take care of yourself and you can take better care of others. We talk with Justin Crawford author and founder of the “House of Routine.”. Justin teaches and coaches people on wellness -what it looks like and how to build it into your life. He’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis University

It's move-in day for first-year students at St. Louis University. Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis …. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after …. Man shot at Schnucks...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Thursday Forecast

GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The gift of a …. Outgoing Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt endorses Eric Schmitt …. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple tours...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Dress the part and get that dream job

ST. LOUIS — The great resignation is a great opportunity to do a work wardrobe refresh. Stylist Brittany Williams brought in several ideas to make a good impression during interviews. Plus learn if the style is a little more dressed down. Brittany’s ideas will also transition into your new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Warehouse in Madison, Ill. still burning

The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after …. Man shot at Schnucks in north St. Louis. When will new...
MADISON, IL
FOX2now.com

Warehouse Fire Smolders in Collinsville

The fire at a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois is still burning. Marijuana legalization – Missouri voters will decide …. Caseyville residents wonder if they’d flood if it …. Parents fight to change kids dangerous bus route …. Cardinals fans celebrate another magical Pujols moment. Contact 2: Trash...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks

An investigation is underway into separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis. Parents fight to change kids dangerous bus route …. Cardinals fans celebrate another magical Pujols moment. Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois. Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north …. GM investing $1.5B in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

This is one time we want you to color on the walls

ST. LOUIS — Grab a dry erase marker at the Missouri History Museum this Saturday -it’s for a new exhibit named “Coloring STL.”. People will be able to color in more than 50 local structures on the Museum walls. It’s all for educating the public about our rich and interesting architectural history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Taste of Jacks Salsa is a family affair

ST. LOUIS — They started their salsa business in the middle of a pandemic during the lockdown days. Jordan and Alex Franks make different kinds of salsa that are anything but typical. So, what’s behind the name, and who is “Jack?” It takes the first letter to each family...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

School is starting and for some, the classroom is a circus

ST. LOUIS — The deadline is approaching fast, and we know you have a lot to juggle, but why not learn how to juggle from a pro?. It’s Circus Harmony’s fall classes at The City Museum. You can learn to be a trapeze artist, learn to ride a unicycle or contort yourself to stretch your education.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wet start Tuesday, dry and pleasant through rest of week

ST. LOUIS – A wet start to Tuesday and it will continue to rain through the morning hours. Heavy rain is expected at times. It will be drier later Tuesday afternoon as it will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low 70s. A chance of rain early Wednesday then the rest of the day is dry with more sunshine with highs in the 80s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

ATM stolen in Belleville

Police in Belleville are looking into the theft of an ATM. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The gift of a …. Outgoing Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt endorses Eric Schmitt …. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Boil order continues in Collinsville following water main break

A boil order issued in Collinsville, Illinois continued into Wednesday night. . Boil order continues in Collinsville following water …. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple tours St. Jude Dream Home after …. Man shot at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

