Understanding the cartel violence in Baja California
Over the last week, criminal gangs have caused chaos in several cities across Mexico, including Tijuana, where on Friday a warning circulated on social media telling residents to stay home or risk being attacked. Here's everything you need to know:. Where is this violence taking place?. Earlier last week, "roaming...
U.S. Consulate employees in Tijuana told to "shelter in place" as violence escalates in border cities
The Mexican border cities of Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito and Ensenada were hit by gang violence that included vehicles being set ablaze and road blockades. The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana instructed its employees "to shelter in place until further notice" around midnight because of the violence. It was the third time...
State Department tells US citizens in Tijuana to take shelter amid explosion of gang violence
The US State Department has urged Americans in Tijuana on the Mexican west coast to shelter in place amid a spike in gang violence. The department issued the guidance early on Saturday following widespread fires, roadblocks, and extensive law enforcement activity. “The US Consulate General Tijuana is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate,” the consulate in the city said in a “message for US citizens” on Facebook. “US government employees have been instructed to shelter in place until further notice,” the statement said. All of the...
AMLO Sent ‘Big Hugs’ to a Mayor Who’s Son Was Assassinated by Cartels
The son of Celaya’s city mayor in the Mexican central state of Guanajuato was murdered by sicarios on Wednesday and Mexico’s president responded with “big hugs.”. Guillermo Mendoza, the son of Celaya mayor Javier Mendoza, was ambushed by a group of armed men while driving an SUV, according to local authorities.
Week of widespread drug violence shows power of Jalisco cartel's "vast empire" in Mexico
Days of widespread drug cartel arson and shootings in four states last week have left Mexicans asking why the drug cartels exploded and what do they want. The attacks killed 11 people, including a young boy and four radio station employees who were randomly shot on the streets of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, on Thursday.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose
The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
Mexico’s Top Female Narco Accused the Former President of Being a Narco
Sandra Ávila Beltrán, dubbed as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’ as a former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, just appeared with a famous Mexican YouTuber to “clean her name of all the lies spread” about her, but also to call Mexico’s former president a narco.
Swoop on drug cartels sparks chaos in two Mexican states
Suspected drug cartel members went on the rampage in Mexico, setting fire to vehicles after a military operation targeted an apparent meeting of gang bosses, authorities said Wednesday. It is not the first time drug cartel members have sown chaos in retaliation for military operations against them.
Sinaloa Cartel Leader El Mayo’s Son Wants a Deal to Stay in the US
The son of Sinaloa Cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is out of the U.S. federal prison system—but sources told VICE World News he’s fighting to stay in the U.S. rather than face deportation back to Mexico. Ismael Zambada-Imperial, known as “Mayito Gordo” or the chubby...
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
Administrators of ‘Tijuana 664’ Facebook page shot and killed
Both Sergio and Mario were not considered journalists and their Facebook page was not taken seriously by reporters south of the border.
Travel advisory warns of kidnappings, violent crime in various parts of Mexico
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for American travelers heading to Mexico, warning them of 'high risk crime and kidnapping.'
Arrest of cartel leaders leads to shootouts, burning of vehicles in 2 Mexican states
At least three vehicles were set on fire in Celaya and 14 businesses – from convenience stores to pharmacies – were torched in Irapuato, both in the state of Guanajuato. Police have made arrests in connection with the attacks, Guanajuato Secretary of Government Libia Garcia said.
Mexico President Lopez Obrador urges calm amid cartel violence, US government staff told to shelter in place
Mexico President André Manuel López Obrador is urging calm after his country was rocked by several days of cartel-fueled violence. "I want to tell the people of Mexico to be calm, that there is governance, there is stability," López Obrador said during an address from the National Palace in Mexico City.
Cops in Mexico Seize 1.6 Tons of Cocaine Destined for L.A.
Police say it's the biggest bust Mexico City has ever seen.
Cuban doctor among three shot dead at hospital in Mexico
A Cuban doctor has been shot dead at a hospital in a rough neighborhood on the outskirts of Mexico City, prosecutors in the state of Mexico confirmed late on Monday. The doctor, whose name was not provided, was killed on Friday along with a nurse and another woman at a hospital in the suburb of Ecatepec.
Tijuana rocked by wave of violent crime
Thousands of federal troops have been deployed to several Mexican border cities, including Tijuana, amid a flare up in gang violence. The northern state of Baja California was hit by a wave of arson that saw nearly 30 vehicles burned and highways blocked on Friday night. It followed a week...
Mexico’s week of drug violence shakes administration
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Days of widespread drug cartel arson and shootings in four states last week have left Mexicans asking why the drug cartels exploded and what do they want. The attacks killed 11 people, including a young boy and four radio station employees who were randomly shot...
