Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Yardbarker
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022
After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
Yardbarker
Raiders Getting Healthy At The Right Time, Raider Nation Rejoices
Just a few days away from their third preseason game, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be getting healthy at the right time. Needless to say, Raider Nation can rejoice. One player, in particular, that was causing a lot of commotion was Pro Bowl tight end, Darren Waller. An integral part of the Raiders’ offense, Waller had been largely absent from training camp as he nursed an injury. He was also the center of some recent speculation, being called selfish, among other things, though that’s now been dismissed as offseason banter. Fans rejoiced today once he hit the practice field. One of Derek Carr’s favorite targets is now back in the fold, finally.
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Seven Moves Including Placing Karl Joseph & Anthony Miller On IR
The Steelers also cut DT Doug Costin, OL Jake Dixon, OL Chris Owens and P Cameron Nizialek. Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.
Raiders, Titans Officially Agreed To Trade Wednesday
On Tuesday night, it was announced that safety Tyree Gillespie is being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Tennessee Titans. Moments ago, the Titans officially confirmed this move. As part of this trade, the Titans are sending a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the...
Two Vikings Cuts Reverted to Injured Reserve
There are multiple ways for a team to remove a player from the active roster. The usual ways to do so are to release or trade them to another team. Before the season begins, there is a multitude of ways to do so. There is the physically unable to perform list, injured reserve and the non-football injury list.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: 2 Free Agents That Vegas Should Kick The Tires On
As we inch closer to the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have looked impressive through their first two preseason games. Raider Nation is ecstatic after two wins in two games, and for good reason. A lot of players around the field have impressed, but if the Raiders truly want to take the next step this season, they’ll need some more help on defense. Here are a couple of players the Raiders should look at before the beginning of the season.
Tom Brady will be thrilled with Chris Godwin’s major step in Buccaneers return from ACL injury
Chris Godwin’s nasty ACL injury last year was a brutal blow for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The talented receiver is a crucial asset to their offense. He was unquestionably missed by the team. However, the Buccaneers received good news on Tuesday in reference to Godwin’s rehab.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward suffers ankle injury at practice
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gave all of Steeler Nation a collective heart attack on Thursday when he was carted off the practice field. Heyward suffered an ankle injury and left with it iced. But thankfully it was largely a false alarm. Those in attendance noted that Heyward returned...
