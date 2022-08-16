Watch Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson throw TD passes in the 2-minute drill on Day 14 of Browns training camp

Read full article on original website
Zac Jackson on Brissett if Watson misses 2022 season: I just don't think they realistically can make the playoffs
Zac Jackson with the latest from Browns camp. Why should the Browns go after Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson is suspended for the entire season. What’s the long term plan for Nick Chubb. Major issues with Anthony Schwartz and the receiving core.
Amy Trask: If Deshaun Watson and the NFL PA want to take the league to federal court, it's going to be a steep uphill battle
Will Deshaun Watson be successful if he tried to sue the NFL in federal court? Amy Trask says it would be a steep uphill battle. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Browns Coach Shares A Surprising Nick Chubb Comment
The running game has been the Cleveland Browns‘ bread-and-butter for the last few seasons. It’s hard to fault the team for using that attack to the fullest because of their stacked rotation with D’Ernest Johnson, Kareem Hunt, and Nick Chubb. But what’s scary is that their ace...
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'
Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension being Browns vs. Texans
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement in regards to his looming suspension. The two parties agreed to an 11-game suspension which will be paired with a $5 million fine. The punishment puts Watson on track to return to action in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and low and behold, he’ll make his Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans.
Fox News
Deshaun Watson suspension: Browns quarterback learns fate ahead of regular season
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was agreed to by the NFL and NFL Players Association Thursday following accusations the Cleveland Browns quarterback sexually assaulted two dozen women during massage therapy sessions. Watson received an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine to a charity as part of the settlement. The reported...
Yardbarker
Browns Cut Two Including DT Sheldon Day
The Browns also waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and likely be released with a settlement. Day, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.
NBC Sports
A full-season Deshaun Watson suspension may have been better for the Browns
It would have been bad for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to have been suspended for the full season. It arguably wouldn’t have been quite so bad for the Browns. If Watson had missed the full season, his contract would have tolled until next year. It would have been a true suspension of his career. He would have gotten the minimum salary for 2023 (something in the range of $1 million), instead of the $46 million he’s due to earn. And he would have been under contract through 2027, not 2026.
Yardbarker
Dawson Deaton Is The Latest Browns Player To Go Down With Injury
Cleveland sports fans readily point out the lack of good luck and fortune their teams seem to have. As if on schedule, the bad breaks are already mounting for the Cleveland Browns, even with a few weeks to go before the start of the NFL regular season. On Friday, the...
