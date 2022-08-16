Read full article on original website
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it
The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region. The heat wave began to bake the region Monday, with areas east of the Cascades hitting the upper 100s, including Medford, Ore., which topped out at 107 degrees. In northeastern Oregon, the city of Pendleton hit 102 degrees, worsening a parched area of the state that is in an extreme drought in spots, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
How To Catch A Rare Glimpse of the Aurora Borealis Right Now
There’s a chance we’re in luck for a beautiful summer show of the Aurora Borealis. Sheer geographical limits usually make it practically impossible to see the dazzling lights brought by the Aurora Borealis, a spectacular light display that typically sticks around Canada and the North Pole. However, for...
The Coldest Day Ever Recorded in Every State
After decades of denial by certain elements of society at large and the private sector in particular, the debate over whether or not global warming is occurring and, if so, whether human activity is to blame has become more specific. The question now is what to do about more frequent flood disasters, wildfires, and record-shattering […]
Northwest to cool down following extensive, record-setting heat wave
A scorching heat wave that brought temperatures as high as 115 F to Oregon this past week is finally set to ease. After recording a record stretch of 90-degree days, Seattle may fail to reach 70 one day this week. AccuWeather forecasters say a refreshing change in the weather will...
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
No, not again! A third straight La Niña is likely – here’s how you and your family can prepare
Hearts sank along the Australian east coast this week when the Bureau of Meteorology announced a third consecutive La Niña was likely this year. La Niña weather events typically deliver above-average rainfall in spring and summer. But the last two La Niñas mean our catchments are already full. Dams are at capacity, soils are saturated and rivers are high. In some cases, there’s nowhere for the rains to go except over land. Over the past 18 months, many communities have been hit by floods – some more than once. For these residents, the prospect of a third La Niña will...
When to expect cooler temperatures as sweltering heat hits the US
Two rounds of excessive heat will grip a large part of the country this week, impacting people from the Plains to the Midwest and the Northeast.
AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast
Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest
Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
Record Heat Wave Hits Major U.S. Region, Could Hit Another
After excessive heat in the Northeast, higher than normal temperatures are expected next week in parts of the Pacific Northwest.
What is the hottest temperature ever recorded? Where on Earth was it?
How hot is too hot? Can humans survive excessive temperatures? Where do these heat records exist? All your burning questions answered.
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
Heat on hiatus in Midwest and Northeast, but not for long
The longest-duration heat wave of the summer just relinquished its grip on the Northeast in the last couple of days as temperatures were trimmed back across parts of the central and eastern United States. Searing heat should remain on pause through the rest of July, but the clock is ticking on seasonable temperatures as a new heat wave is on the horizon.
What's causing the recent U.S. heat waves?
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Much of the western United States will be gripped by a heat wave this week, with temperatures in some parts of California soaring above 110 Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) on Wednesday.
Corn Belt temperatures moderate but rain still hit or miss
Following a rather hot start to August, temperatures in the Corn Belt moderated somewhat during the second week of the month. According to data from WeatherTrends360 the week-ending August 13, 2022 trended the 14th warmest and 14th wettest in the last 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, with both variables trending very close to average for the week. This is a wholesale change from the same time last year when the growing region trended the fourth warmest and first wettest in 30+ years.
Europe's Rhine River runs dry
Water levels on the Rhine River, Europe's second-largest river, have continued to drop owing to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall, preventing many vessels from navigating through the waters at full capacity. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has captured part of the Rhine River near Cologne, showing the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022.
Temperatures soar for the West
Temperatures continue on the rise for the West while most are under heat alerts. Monsoon moisture continues for the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
