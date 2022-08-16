ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season

While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
FAIRBANKS, AK
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year

The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region. The heat wave began to bake the region Monday, with areas east of the Cascades hitting the upper 100s, including Medford, Ore., which topped out at 107 degrees. In northeastern Oregon, the city of Pendleton hit 102 degrees, worsening a parched area of the state that is in an extreme drought in spots, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
OREGON STATE
Fatherly

How To Catch A Rare Glimpse of the Aurora Borealis Right Now

There’s a chance we’re in luck for a beautiful summer show of the Aurora Borealis. Sheer geographical limits usually make it practically impossible to see the dazzling lights brought by the Aurora Borealis, a spectacular light display that typically sticks around Canada and the North Pole. However, for...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
24/7 Wall St.

The Coldest Day Ever Recorded in Every State

After decades of denial by certain elements of society at large and the private sector in particular, the debate over whether or not global warming is occurring and, if so, whether human activity is to blame has become more specific. The question now is what to do about more frequent flood disasters, wildfires, and record-shattering […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
TheConversationAU

No, not again! A third straight La Niña is likely – here’s how you and your family can prepare

Hearts sank along the Australian east coast this week when the Bureau of Meteorology announced a third consecutive La Niña was likely this year. La Niña weather events typically deliver above-average rainfall in spring and summer. But the last two La Niñas mean our catchments are already full. Dams are at capacity, soils are saturated and rivers are high. In some cases, there’s nowhere for the rains to go except over land. Over the past 18 months, many communities have been hit by floods – some more than once. For these residents, the prospect of a third La Niña will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#North Pacific#Pacific Northwest#State#Noaa#Sea Tac
AccuWeather

AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast

Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest

Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the tribe. The debris entering the river led to oxygen levels in the Klamath River dropping to zero on Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to readings from tribal monitors at a nearby water quality station.
OREGON STATE
AccuWeather

Heat on hiatus in Midwest and Northeast, but not for long

The longest-duration heat wave of the summer just relinquished its grip on the Northeast in the last couple of days as temperatures were trimmed back across parts of the central and eastern United States. Searing heat should remain on pause through the rest of July, but the clock is ticking on seasonable temperatures as a new heat wave is on the horizon.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Corn Belt temperatures moderate but rain still hit or miss

Following a rather hot start to August, temperatures in the Corn Belt moderated somewhat during the second week of the month. According to data from WeatherTrends360 the week-ending August 13, 2022 trended the 14th warmest and 14th wettest in the last 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, with both variables trending very close to average for the week. This is a wholesale change from the same time last year when the growing region trended the fourth warmest and first wettest in 30+ years.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Europe's Rhine River runs dry

Water levels on the Rhine River, Europe's second-largest river, have continued to drop owing to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall, preventing many vessels from navigating through the waters at full capacity. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has captured part of the Rhine River near Cologne, showing the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Temperatures soar for the West

Temperatures continue on the rise for the West while most are under heat alerts. Monsoon moisture continues for the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy