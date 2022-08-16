ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan not interested in providing in-house trash service

Newnan’s next solid waste agreement will most likely not involve the city running its own solid waste provider. The Newnan City Council discussed the future of solid waste, among many other topics, at their annual council retreat on Friday in Columbus. And very early on in the process, the council agreed that they did not want to be their own provider.
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

OSHA: Dollar General Faces Nearly $1.3M in Fines for Safety Violations

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing nearly $1.3 million in penalties against Dollar General after inspectors found multiple safety violations at three Georgia stores earlier this year, the agency announced this week. Violations included obstructed exit routes, unsafely stacked boxes of merchandise and hard-to-access electrical panels, OSHA said.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Piedmont Rockdale completes $12.6 million expansion, renovation

CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital recently completed a $12.6 million expansion and renovation, creating a new patient care area and updating departments. Construction began in July 2021 and created a 21-bed inpatient unit, included a renovation of the kitchen and two medical floors, replaced the roof on Building A, and converted two observation rooms into fully-equipped patient rooms.
CONYERS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcounty.org

Tax Commissioner: 2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued

2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued, Due October 15. Marietta, GA – Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced today that 2022 property tax bills had been issued. Payments are due by October 15. Payments must be received, or USPS postmarked by the due date to be considered on time.
COBB, GA
wabe.org

200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction

Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
DECATUR, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector

[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
WGAU

Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Christine B Smith, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: April Durmire Personal Representative's Address: 214 W. Sycamore Dr. Winder, GA 30680 This 2 day of August, 2022. 908-78614, 8/17,24,31,9/7,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington homestead exemption will be on November ballot

COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington will have an opportunity to weigh in on a homestead exemption referendum to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. If the referendum is approved, Covington homeowners will receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their...
COVINGTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Renters say they’re not getting much needed federal COVID-19 relief funds from state

ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgians tell Channel 2 Action News they’re desperate to understand why they were denied critical aid they believe they qualify for. After previous reporting on pandemic relief aid for Georgia renters, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln heard from viewers struggling to understand why Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs denied their claims.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for dozens of volunteers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers. Sheriff Melody Maddox says working with community volunteers will be a win-win situation. She launched the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Community Volunteer Program. "This allows them to come in and see what the sheriff's office does and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

