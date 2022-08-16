Read full article on original website
Trash companies could face fines if they miss pickups in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Missed trash pickups in Gwinnett County could lead to fines for the trash companies after changes to the county’s contract with trash haulers were approved Tuesday. If a neighborhood reports multiple missed pickups, the responsible trash company is hit with a $25 fine per...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Gwinnett County will tap into Lake Lanier water supply and partners with the state
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, voted on a Water Storage Agreement with the State of Georgia to allow the County to use storage volume in Lake Lanier for water supply. Early last year, Georgia entered into a Master Storage Agreement with the United States Department of the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan not interested in providing in-house trash service
Newnan’s next solid waste agreement will most likely not involve the city running its own solid waste provider. The Newnan City Council discussed the future of solid waste, among many other topics, at their annual council retreat on Friday in Columbus. And very early on in the process, the council agreed that they did not want to be their own provider.
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to fill 2,000 election worker positions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Through in-person events and on social media, county election officials across the country are spreading the message Tuesday on “Help America Vote Day” that they need election workers. Fulton County alone is seeking to hire more than 2,000 poll workers to staff its 36...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
OSHA: Dollar General Faces Nearly $1.3M in Fines for Safety Violations
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing nearly $1.3 million in penalties against Dollar General after inspectors found multiple safety violations at three Georgia stores earlier this year, the agency announced this week. Violations included obstructed exit routes, unsafely stacked boxes of merchandise and hard-to-access electrical panels, OSHA said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale completes $12.6 million expansion, renovation
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital recently completed a $12.6 million expansion and renovation, creating a new patient care area and updating departments. Construction began in July 2021 and created a 21-bed inpatient unit, included a renovation of the kitchen and two medical floors, replaced the roof on Building A, and converted two observation rooms into fully-equipped patient rooms.
Henry County Daily Herald
Korean lithium-ion battery recycler SungEel HiTech to build first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that lithium-ion battery recycler and raw materials provider SungEel Recycling Park Georgia LLC. will locate its first U.S. recycling facility in Georgia. A subsidiary of the Korea-based global industry leader SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., the company will invest more than $37 million in the new facility and create 104 jobs in Stephens County.
cobbcounty.org
Tax Commissioner: 2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued
2022 Cobb County Property Tax Bills Have Been Issued, Due October 15. Marietta, GA – Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson announced today that 2022 property tax bills had been issued. Payments are due by October 15. Payments must be received, or USPS postmarked by the due date to be considered on time.
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Christine B Smith, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: April Durmire Personal Representative's Address: 214 W. Sycamore Dr. Winder, GA 30680 This 2 day of August, 2022. 908-78614, 8/17,24,31,9/7,2022.
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington homestead exemption will be on November ballot
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington will have an opportunity to weigh in on a homestead exemption referendum to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. If the referendum is approved, Covington homeowners will receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their...
Renters say they’re not getting much needed federal COVID-19 relief funds from state
ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgians tell Channel 2 Action News they’re desperate to understand why they were denied critical aid they believe they qualify for. After previous reporting on pandemic relief aid for Georgia renters, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln heard from viewers struggling to understand why Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs denied their claims.
Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortage
With the 2022/2023 school year now in session, 76 school bus driver positions remain empty at the Forsyth County School District(Image by Forsyth County School District) This article was updated on Monday, August 15 at 2:26 p.m. with additional information.
Local government briefs: Athens Mayor speaks on plans for North Ave, Hart Co gets new Commissioner
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says work on North Avenue will be done in phases: the US Department of Transportation has awarded Athens $25 million in state and federal funding for work that will include a new bridge over the 10 Loop; also new traffic signals and bus stops. WGAU’s interview with Mayor Girtz can be heard here: https://bit.ly/3QtvZ9S.
Resident claims apartments are being turned into Airbnbs, going against management policy
ATLANTA — Unknown visitors as next-door neighbors. A resident of the Marquis Midtown District reached out to 11Alive with concerns about rental properties, like Airbnbs, popping up in her complex. The resident, who didn't want us using her real name, says that although her lease states it isn't allowed,...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for dozens of volunteers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers. Sheriff Melody Maddox says working with community volunteers will be a win-win situation. She launched the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Community Volunteer Program. "This allows them to come in and see what the sheriff's office does and...
