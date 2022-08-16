Read full article on original website
Related
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
makeuseof.com
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Recent subscriber fluctuations amid Wall Street’s Hollywood reset makes the streaming wars more competitive than ever. The streaming industry has never been so crowded. And as Wall Street and cash-conscious consumers have begun to look at the business with a more critical eye, it’s time once again to round up the total subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) stats we learned about the major streamers from the most recent round of quarterly earnings results.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canceling Netflix
Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed entertainment giant, released extremely poor earnings. It has to look for growth businesses, and quickly. One place it continues to place emphasis on is streaming, which, until recently, appeared to be the solution to all media industry problems. As Warner Bros. Discovery launches even more new streaming services, the […]
These classic TV shows aren't streaming anywhere, and we're losing our history
"Get Smart," "Gilligan's Island" and more aren't available on the likes of Netflix or Hulu. For future generations, they might as well not exist.
I pay nearly $90 a month for streaming services. Here's how I'd rank them.
I pay for eight streaming services and don't expect to cancel — even as the industry faces slowing growth and prices rise.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneydining.com
Disney+ has finally won the streaming wars, beating out rival NETFLIX, but all is not as it seems
Disney+ has finally won the streaming wars wherein rival and frontrunner Netflix has long been king. But while Disney’s streaming platform has earned the top spot among streaming services, things look a bit different on paper. Several impressive figures were shared during The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call...
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
Buy Netflix Before September. Here's Why.
Historical data and a new company narrative indicate this may be a good time to have NFLX in your portfolio.
Motley Fool
Disney and Netflix Need to Follow Warner Bros. Discovery's Lead On This One Crucial Point
Ad-supported tiers are an increasingly important aspect of the streaming industry. Warner's HBO Max has the best consumer satisfaction in terms of ads, while Disney's Hulu has the worst. Disney+ and Netflix should follow HBO Max's ad strategy to boost ad-supported subscriptions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)
Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production – Ofcom Report
More than 350,000 households ditched subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last quarter, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations UK report, which showed a record year for British high-end TV production. While still high at 19.2M, the proportion of UK households subscribing to an SVoD fell by 1pp to 67% across the quarter, coming as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers struggle in their traditionally strong markets and rethink tactics. Take-up of these services had been beginning to slow down in 2021 but the decline sped up last quarter, with around 4% cancelling Prime Video and Disney+ subscriptions...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Popculture
Walmart Reportedly Adding Existing Streaming Service to Walmart+
The incredibly crowded streaming service industry is about to get even more claustrophobic. With Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video already major players in the field, Walmart is now reportedly looking to enter the game. According to a recent report from The New York Times, while the company isn't looking to launch its own streaming service, Walmart is reportedly looking to bundle its Walmart+ subscription with an existing streaming service.
Is ‘Beast’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
In a fight between a human man and a fully-grown, ferocious lion, you’d most likely be betting on the lion, right? But what if I told you said human man was Idris Elba with a knife? Aha! Now you’re not so sure anymore, are you?. This is essentially...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Creepshow 2 Free Online
Cast: George Kennedy Dorothy Lamour Lois Chiles Tom Savini Tom Wright. EC Comics-inspired weirdness returns with three tales. In the first, a wooden statue of a Native American comes to life to exact vengeance on the murderer of his elderly owners. In the second, four teens are stranded on a raft on a lake with a blob that is hungry. And in the third, a hit and run woman is terrorized by the hitchhiker she accidentally killed... or did she?
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0